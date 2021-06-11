Abducted Igbo businessman regains freedom after allegedly paying ransom in Kano

Kidnappers have released Igbo businessman, Mr Emanuel Eze, who was abducted last Friday in Danbatta local government, Kano State.

However, a reliable source who preferred anonymity added that Mr Eze regained freedom after allegedly paying an undisclosed ransom.

Also, Mr Eze’s neighbour Salisu Abubakar Kore disclosed that he was contacted by the kidnappers to drive the businessman home on Thursday.

According to him, “I was called around 1:30 am and directed to pick him up in Ringim, Jigawa State.

Abubakar further disclosed, “When I reached Kanya Babba, I was rerouted to Gidan Lage, Garki local government, Jigawa State where I picked him around 2:30 am.

He said, “We arrived Kore in Danbatta local government, Kano State by 5:30 am but he instructed me to proceed to Kazaure, Jigawa State where he reunited with his brothers.”

However, the Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa has confirmed Mr Eze’s release.

He stated that the command has received tips about the kidnappers’ whereabouts and is in the process of hunting them down.

