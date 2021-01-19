Abducted husband of bank manager regains freedom in Delta

After allegedly collecting an undisclosed amount of ransom, kidnappers have released the husband of a bank manager, Ade Adegbite.

He was abducted last Thursday at Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State and ferried to an undisclosed location.

Adegbite was released in the early hours of Monday after spending about five days in their custody.

Tribune Online reports that Adegbite is said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed medical facility.

His Toyota Venza in which he was abducted has been reportedly recovered by police operatives at Ebrumede Police Division.

The car was abandoned at Ugbomro, one of the host communities of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) by the hoodlums.

Unconfirmed report says the family of the victim secured his freedom after parting with a ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed Adegbite’s release and the recovery of his car on Tuesday afternoon.

