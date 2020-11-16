Abducted ex-Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo regains freedom

Abducted former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, has been freed by his abductors.

Obodo was kidnapped on Sunday evening with a female friend along Refinery Road, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The duo was reportedly left off the hook at about 10:30 p.m the same Sunday after allegedly paying an undisclosed amount of ransom to his abductors.

A friend of the former footballer who recently retired from his Greece Football Club, Appollon Smyrnis, Engr. Big Sam, confirmed the release of Obodo on Monday.

Sunday’s abduction of Christian Obodo makes it the second time he has been kidnapped by gunmen in the state.

Recall that he was abducted on June 9, 2012, on his way to church in Warri but was later freed.

Ironically, Christian Obodo’s Sunday abduction came a few weeks after paying an appreciation call to the former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan for securing his release the first time he was abducted in 2012.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.