Abducted Delta LG vice chairman regains freedom

After a sum of N5 million was allegedly paid as ransom, the abducted vice chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Frank Ozue, has regained his freedom.

He was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Sunday night while returning home from a nightclub in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The abductors had, on Wednesday, established contact with his family and demanded N30 million which was later reduced to N10 million, N7 million and finally N5 million.

It was learnt that the hoodlums made several cash withdrawals from the victim’s bank accounts, using his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards.

Speaking on his Facebook account shortly after his release, Ozue thanked everyone who prayed for him and made efforts to secure his release.

“Words are not enough to thank God for his mercies. Your fervent prayers were truly answered.

“I regained my freedom from daredevil extremists, Hausas leaving within us, Now turned Boko Haram in our communities.

“Truly, they are here. I will do documentary on my four days in captivity. May God bless you All. I love you All. Thanks,” he wrote.

As of the time of filing the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has yet to respond to enquiries forwarded to his WhatsApp line.

