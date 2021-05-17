A Pastor with the Deeper Life Bible Church, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, who was kidnapped last week in the church by some gunmen in Ondo State, has regained his freedom after spending seven days in custody of his abductors.

It was gathered that Ogedengbe was released by his abductors after payment of a huge amount of money to secure his freedom by his family.

A source close to the family disclosed that Church, family members and friends contributed a huge amount of money to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

A family source who also confirmed the development said the Pastor had rejoined his family but declined to comment on the payment of ransom by the family.

She said the church in Ondo State had been praying fervently since the incident happened and that they were happy to hear about the Pastor’s release by his abductors.

The clergyman was abducted inside the church situated in the Irese area of the state last Monday by some unknown gunmen who whisked him away in a Toyota Corolla car.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N30m ransom for his release which was denied by the family.

The state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro could not confirm nor denied his release but said, ”I am yet to get information on that, so when I get the information I will let you know.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Abducted Deeper Life pastor regains freedom

Abducted Deeper Life pastor regains freedom