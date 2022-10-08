Abducted corps member escapes in Plateau, one other still in captivity

One of the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abducted by gunmen in Mikang local government area of Plateau State has miraculously escaped from the den of the kidnappers.

It is recalled that two corp smembers were kidnapped last Wednesday by the local government when they were buying drugs at a pharmacy shop and whisked to an unknown destination.

The abduction of the corps members who were serving with Government Secondary School Zomoh caused apprehension among the serving NYSC members in the locality and forced them to be conscious of their movement.

It was learnt that the kidnappers who carried out the dastardly act were four in number and are yet to contact the authorities of the school or the local government authority for their release.

When contacted on Saturday, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, disclosed that one of the two corps members escaped from the den of the kidnappers on Friday.

According to him, one escaped and was picked up by people in the area and brought to the Divisional Police Headquarters, adding that he is receiving medical attention and helping the police with useful information to track down the kidnappers.

His words: “We are seriously going after the kidnappers to rescue the second corps member. The one that escaped had given useful information that would enable the command to track down the kidnappers.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE