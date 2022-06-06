Abbey Mortgage Bank grows profit before tax by 116% in 2021

ABBEY Mortgage Bank Plc has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a profit before tax (PBT) growth of 116 per cent.

The company, one a non-aligned Primary Mortgage Bank in Nigeria (PMBN) recorded a PBT of N661.063 million from a loss before tax (LBT) of N4.297 billion in FY’2020. Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc stated that it is committed to providing modern, affordable, and accessible housing finance solutions to its customers.

The annual report also showed that as of December 31, 2021, the bank’s total assets stood at N34.460 billion against N18.520 billion in 2020, which represents an increase of 86.07 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) of N622.198 million in 2021 as against a loss position of N4.301 billion in 2020 representing an increase of 114.46 per cent.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 54.15 per cent to N7.291 billion in FY 2021 from N4.730 billion in 2020

While commenting on the impressive scorecard, Bolaji Adewumi, Managing Director, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, said “the report is evidence of the hard work that every staff of the company has put in over the past year.”

According to him, “there’s still a lot of work to be done but we remain steadfast to our commitment to a new and re-energised Abbey”





The company is one of the largest and most profitable Primary Mortgage Bank in Nigeria and it is focused on providing well-structured mortgage options as well as other financial and advisory services. The company’s housing and mortgage products are available to all spectrum of the population in the country.

