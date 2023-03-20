By Chima Nwokoji | Lagos

ABBEY Mortgage Bank is celebrating 31 years of leadership in the mortgage industry.

The company, which turned 31 on March 11, 2023, has been providing exceptional services to customers and stakeholders since 1992.

Over the years, Abbey has remained committed to its goal of building dreams by helping customers become homeowners and on the path to financial freedom.

The bank has consistently offered innovative products and mortgage services that cater to the tailored needs of its diverse customer base and has also built a reputation of providing excellent customer experience, thanks to its knowledgeable team of bright minds.

The staff at Abbey have embedded its core value of customer focus by keeping the customer’s banking experience seamless and positive.

“We are proud to be celebrating 31 years of supporting our customers and helping families achieve their goals of home ownership and financial freedom,” said the Managing Director, Bolaji Adewumi.

“As we continue to thrive despite the ongoing economic downturn and its challenges, we remain customer-focused and steadfast in our mission to become the first choice for mortgages, housing, finance and investment. We are thankful to you, our loyal customers, resolute employees, and partners for your faith in us.

“Our commitment to providing more flexible and attainable financial and investment solutions would mean more value through innovation, excellence and quality customer service,” he said.

Dipo Adeoye, the Executive Director, Treasury and Business Growth, commenting on the anniversary celebration, said, “To have achieved 31 years of leadership in the mortgage industry is a testament to our dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.





“As we clock 31 years, we also look towards the future with excitement and optimism as we remain committed to innovate and improve our services, to better serve our clients, communities, and all our stakeholders.”

Abbey is more than a mortgage bank. In the last 31 years it has become a leading banking institution providing not only a wide range of retail banking products and services to customers but has also achieved increased profitability and growth in the last two years.

Abbey ended 2022 with Profit Before Tax of N830.4 million, a 26.62 percent increase from 2021 and kicked off 2023 with a new investment rating of A- from Data Pro, a reputable technology-driven credit rating agency, having achieved a BBB- rating from Agusto & Co. earlier in 2022.

Offering innovative mortgage and investment solutions, excellent customer experience and so much more, is Abbey’s commitment to its customers.

