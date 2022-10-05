Abbey Mortgage Bank celebrates 3 decades of excellent customer experience

For thirty years Abbey Mortgage Bank has continued to stand strong and achieve substantial growth because of its commitment to providing solutions in Mortgages, Housing, Finance, and Investments. Above all, the highly esteemed and loyal customers have been instrumental in the success story of the bank. The Bank takes pride in delivering premium and quality experiences to customers which are driven by its core values of being Customer-Focused.

Mr Donatus Okeke, one of the bank’s valued customers during a meeting recently with his account officer, said, “I have been banking with Abbey for more than 20 years and it has been a stress-free experience for me.

“I have had three different managers, who have always been proactive in dealing with my accounts. My relationship with the bank has grown over the years and they have become a bank that I can always rely on.”

A veteran customer, Mrs Roseline Onyeogu of Early Life School in Iyana Iba, made a statement saying: “I have been banking with Abbey for approximately thirty years when they were only a small bank, and even in the face of challenges they have continued to evolve as a brand. Now they are thirty years and have become one of the most prestigious mortgage banks in Nigeria, providing exceptional service to customers across Nigeria.”

According to GM and Group Head of IT & Operations, Lolita Ejiofor, “At Abbey we immerse ourselves in the values of customer centrism, so we have flourished and thrived on the loyalty and support of our customers.”

She went on to add:” Customer Service week is a celebration and appreciation of those who already believe in our revolutionary brand and those whose journey will lead them to start Building Dreams with us!

“We are grateful for each one of our wonderful customers and it is because of them that we look forward to commemorating this Customer Service Week in style.

Ejifor stated that in this year’s Customer Service week, the bank will be appreciating both existing and prospective customers and therefore encouraged them to stop by at one of their branches for a chance to receive and enjoy the full extent of appreciation from Abbey.

Abbey Mortgage Bank celebrates 3 decades of excellent customer experience