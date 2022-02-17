Abba Kyari: PSC suspends two top operatives of IRT indicted By NDLEA, orders IGP to suspend two others

As Nigerians await the outcome of the investigation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the alleged involvement of the suspended former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari and four members of the outfit, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended two top operatives of the squad

The affected officers are Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubua, who until the suspension was the second in command of the outfit and Assistant Superintendent of Police James Bawa.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesperson of the commission.

It stated that the affected two officers “are suspended from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices with effect from Monday, 14 February, 2022.”

In addition, the commission also directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to place on suspension, both Inspectors Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu mentioned in the alleged drug saga.

The two Inspectors were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team and were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the NDLEA.

According to the statement, the commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated 16 February 2022 and signed by Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith.

The letter was entitled “Re: Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau.”

The letter stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the commission has approved the suspension of the officers “until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.”

The commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to “note also that DCP Abba Kyari who, prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.”

The statement added that “the IGP is further requested to inform the commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.”

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.