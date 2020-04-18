Abba Kyari: Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari, Bukola Saraki, Dangote, others mourn

Vice President Yemi Osibajo, Aisha Buhari, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Aliko Dangote and others, on Saturday, expressed their condolences over the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abba Kyari, whose death was announced on Saturday morning.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant-Media and Publicity to Vice President, Laolu Akande reads: “VP Osinbajo & his wife on Chief of Staff’s passing: “Dolapo & I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, & members of family on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. May the Lord comfort & be with you in Jesus name. Amen”

The Wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari condoled with the family of Kyari.

She said: “(From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return)

“I condole with Mrs Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic.

The 8th president of the Nigeria Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, commiserated with the president on the passing away of the Chief of Staff

“Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaehi Rajiun. I commiserate with President @MBuhari and the Kyari family over the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Amin”

On her part, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has expressed her condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari and the family of Malam Abba Kyari, who died yesterday night.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Mr Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, the Minister was shocked and saddened by the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, with whom she worked closely even prior to her appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic.

“He was a strong pillar leading the staff who work closely with the President, and contributed in coordinating the activities of the various Ministries and agencies for the efficient administration of the country,” the Minister noted.

Sadiya Umar Farouq said the administration and the country will miss his expertise in administration and his massive inputs to policy formulation designed to enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“May Malam Abba Kyari rest in peace and bless his immediate and larger family of Nigerians with the courage to bear his irreparable loss,” she said.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, “My condolences to the family of Mallam Abba Kyari, @MBuhari’s Chief of Staff. May God rest his soul.”

Former Minister of Finance, Nigeria and former Managing Director Operations World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed sadness over the death of Abba Kyari.

She said; “Sad to learn about the passing of Alhaji Abba Kyari, chief of staff, due to #Covid19. Condolences to HE President @MBuhari and the Abba Kyari family. May his soul rest In peace.”

Business mogul and President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, a brother and true patriot. The Nation has lost a brilliant, illustrious and quintessential technocrat.

“My condolences to his family, the President and the Nation. May Almighty Allah grant him mercy and a peaceful repose in Aljannah firdausi, Ameen.”