Abba Kyari died for good of Nigeria, Nigerians ― Younger brother

Aja Chiroma, one of the younger brothers of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of State to President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared that his late elder brother indeed died for the good of Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Jama’are on Sunday shortly after the turbaning of the wife of the late Abba Kyari, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Abba Kyari as the first Gimbiyar Jama’are, Aja Ciroma said that his late brother was most misunderstood by many while alive and served the country.

He added that considering the fact that one cannot satisfy everybody, he declared, “my late brother laid down his life for the people of Nigeria, he paid the supreme sacrifice a good person can pay for the good of his country.”

Chiroma stressed that his late brother died a fulfilled man having spent his entire life in the service of humanity and the country at large.

He then described the traditional title bestowed on his wife of many years, Hauwa Kulu Abba Kyari as well deserved considering his tremendous contributions to the development of the Emirate and its people over the years.

According to him, “She is a kindhearted woman, she has contributed in terms of health and palliative for the good of the people, not here in Jama’are alone but outside it. She is loved by the people because of her disposition to the people.”

He urged her to continue to do good things for her immediate community and people in general expressing confidence that posterity will not forget her.

The Emir of Jama’are, Nuhu Muhammadu Wabi described her as a “true daughter of Jama’are who has done so well for the development of the entire Emirate.”

The Emir added that “the traditional role of a Gimbiya is to as the daughter of the Emir, be a bridge between the Emir and the women folks who do not have direct say in the affairs of the traditional institution.”

Nuhu Muhammadu Wabi added that “with her turbaning as the Gimbiya, the women of Jama’are now has a representative in the Emirate Council, their voices can now be heard more clearly.”





“I am fulfilled that I now have a real daughter of the Emirate in the Council. She is an amiable woman who is concerned about the well-being of her immediate people as well as the development of the Emirate,” he added.

He further said that “she is very qualified to be so recognized because she possessed all the three reasons that people are recognized for turbaning in an Emirate which are; excellence in a particular field of endeavour, meaningful contributions to the development of the Emirate and belonging of the royal family.”

The Emir said that “though she has contributed many things to the development of the Jama’are Emirate, with these, we expect more from her, that is the task on her shoulders now.”

In her short speech after the turbaning, the First Gimbiya of Jama’are, Hauwa Kulu Abba Kyari thanked the Emir for finding her worthy of the recognition which came to her as a surprise.

She reiterated her resolve to continue to contribute her quota to the development of the Emirate and the people of Jama’are who she said have really impacted positively in her life.

The new Gimbiya of Jama’are expressed happiness over the recognition which she said will linger on for a long time in her memory.

In his reaction to the turbaning, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Abba Kyari said that “we are here to felicitate with a sister who has done so well for humanity and deserves to be so recognized.”

He wished her well saying that it is a call on her to do more for the development of the Jama’are Emirate and humanity in general.