Abayi station attack: Police kill four, arrest eight, recover firearms

The Police High Command, on Wednesday, said four persons were killed and eight others arrested during an attack on Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State in the early hours of Tuesday

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CP Frank Mba.

He stated hoodlums numbering about 200 persons, armed with AK47 rifles and machetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

According to him, during the attack, two officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze, and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price.

He said that arms and ammunition were recovered from hoodlums who carried out the dastardly act .

Mba said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, had commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officers and warned that dire consequences awaited any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engaged in an unwarranted attack on any public property

He added that the IGP’ also directed all Command CPs to employ all legally permissible measures to protect life and property.

He stated that investigation was ongoing and that the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident would be prosecuted in due course.

Mba said that the police high command called on proprietors of medical facilities both public and private in and around Abia State to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station.

