Abaribe, Abdullahi formally resign as senate minority, majority leaders

Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Yahaya Abdullahi have formally resigned their positions as the minority and majority leaders of the Senate respectively.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced this while reading their resignation letters at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Their resignation followed their defection from the political parties on which they were elected as senators.

While Abaribe dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdullahi defected to PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan said: “Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe decamped from the PDP to APGA. He also has resigned his position as Minority Leader of this chamber.”

Also, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, in his resignation letter, said he left APC due to lack of internal democracy in the party.

“Politics is local. I can’t continue to work for the government at the centre while my people are wallowing in abject poverty.

“After failing to get justice in APC, I have moved to the PDP,” Senator Abdullahi said.

The letter of Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), announcing his defection from APC to PDP, was also read on the floor of the Senate.





Meanwhile, the vacancy created by their exit from senate’s leadership positions are yet to be replaced.

The vacant positions do not call for election on the floor of the senate, rather, fall on the senate caucus of the zone that produced the principal officer to select a replacement from their zone. The caucus is expected to write their party about the nomination for onward transmission to the Senate President for announcement.

