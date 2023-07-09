The Chairman of the Executive Council in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Chidiebere Uzor, has issued a plea to the people of Abaomege and Isinkwo communities to halt the conflict and embrace peace.

In an interview with Tribune online over the alleged renewed communal war between the two communities, Uzor emphasized that there is nothing worth the loss of lives and destruction of properties. He urged both communities to prioritize peace and put an end to the killings and property damage.

Chief Uzor expressed gratitude to the security agencies for their prompt intervention in maintaining peace and order within his local government area. He reassured the residents that all security challenges have been addressed and urged them to go about their normal activities without fear.

He stated, “Every security challenge in my local government has been taken care of, and I urge everyone to go about their normal businesses and be assured that there is no cause for alarm.”

Chief Uzor also thanked the police, army, and other security agencies for their swift response in ensuring the preservation of peace in his local government area.

Regarding the casualties in Abaomege, Chief Uzor informed that the local, state, and federal governments are actively working to find a lasting solution to the longstanding crisis between the two communities. He assured the people that the government is fully committed to resolving the issue and restoring lasting peace.

In related developments, the House of Representatives recently established a committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the age-long crisis.

This committee aims to identify the root issues and propose lasting solutions to the conflict. The resolution motion was moved by Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, the representative of Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State.

