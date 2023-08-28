The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has come to disclose that it has put modalities in place to unveil an immediate plan to kickstart work on abandoned key projects across the territory

The FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, at a meeting with contractors on Monday, in Abuja, said there was need to diversify funding options beyond the national budget so as to check the rate of abandoned projects in the territory.

Wike, while lamenting the pace of abandoned projects across the territory, insisted that there was no excuse for littering the space with uncompleted projects.

The minister, who pledged to mobilise contractors handling short term projects back to site, noted that diversifying funding sources was a strategy the administration would be adopting to avoid owing contractors, a situation which resulted to some abandoned projects.





He said: “A lot of residents have complained about abandonment of projects in terms of road infrastructure, and road network is one basic thing that makes the city.

“We are handling the issue of sanitation, street light, shanties and the rest of them, but roads are very key. So we are trying to see how we can map out strategies for structure of funding, so that we will not have problems of completing projects.

“So we are determined, seriously, to make sure that every contractor goes back to sites. Not just going back to sites, but with direct supervision from my office and that of the Minister of state.”

The minister also disclosed that some of the key projects to receive immediate intervention include the Abuja Metro Line as well as the resurfacing of road networks in Garki 1, Wuse 1 and some part of Maitama.

He said the FCTA has specific orders to ensure prompt completion of the rail project as, “Mr President said he wants to ride on the Metroline so that is a key project that must be completed.

“We came here and said that by the mandate of the President, we have to hit the ground running.”

The minister who pointed that the lack of supervision has been a bane to achieving infrastructure development, warned that the administration under his leadership would not compromise on standard.

“If there are people you have been working with, who have been compromising standard, too bad, it is not with me. I’m not going to accept anything that is below standard.

“We are going to restructure how we are going to fund you (contractors), and you will go back to site, and do work. I don’t want to hear oh, this happen or this didn’t happen.

“I have agreed with the Hon. Minister of State, and we have told the management that we must restructure the way projects are funded. We must not fund projects depending only on the national budget, as we must also fund projects through our internally generated revenue.

“It would not be palatable with everybody as we want to achieve results. I will not be a party to give out contracts, and then there will be no money to fund. We prefer if I give out only three contracts, let it.”

