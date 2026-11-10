Letters

Abandoned Olodo Bank Iyanafa Road: A Call for urgent government intervention

Tribune Online
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I write to draw the attention of the Oyo State Government and the leadership of Egbeda Local Government Area to the deplorable condition of the Olodo Bank Iyanafa Road in Ibadan.

The road project, which commenced about four months ago, was abruptly abandoned by the contractor handling it. Since then, the road has deteriorated significantly, subjecting residents, commuters, and business owners to untold hardship.

At present, the road is in a deplorable state, characterized by thick dust during the dry season and deep mud during the rainy season. Commercial activities along the corridor have been severely affected, as shop owners record low patronage while motorists and commercial motorcyclists incur high maintenance costs due to the bad terrain.

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The situation has also forced vehicular movement into a single lane, thereby increasing the risk of road accidents and traffic congestion. Of particular concern is the plight of school children, nursing mothers, and the elderly, who face extreme difficulty accessing schools and healthcare facilities, especially during rainfall. Furthermore, the isolated and deteriorated portions of the road have become a potential security threat to commuters at night.

I therefore passionately appeal to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, and the Executive Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, to urgently intervene by mobilising the contractor back to site for the timely completion of the Olodo Bank Iyanafa road project. Doing so will not only alleviate the suffering of residents but also enhance socio-economic activities and improve security in the area.

•Aramide Amodu is a student of Kwara State University, Malete. She writes from Pagun Road, Okeomi, Olodo, Ibadan.

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