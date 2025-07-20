AAUA students’ murder: NANS seeks transparency in probe into prime suspect’s death

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for transparency in the investigation of the death of the prime suspect in the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State (AAUA) student murder case.

The deceased prime suspect, Femi Oladele, was arrested over the alleged murder of two students of the university.

Oladele was said to have suddenly developed a strange illness after allegedly making a confessional statement about the brutal killing of the two students and their burial in a shallow grave.

Following the development, the NANS Ondo JCC axis, in a statement signed by its chairman, Mayomi Adekanye, on Sunday, demanded a transparent investigation into the cause of the suspect’s death.

“Fellow Nigerians, stakeholders, and members of the student community, It is with a heavy heart and deep concern that I address you today as the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council (JCC), Ondo State. The tragic loss of our students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), remains a painful wound that is yet to heal. Their untimely demise shook our student body to its core, and we continue to mourn their absence while seeking justice on their behalf.

“We acknowledge and sincerely appreciate the swift response and ongoing efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in investigating the case and bringing suspects to justice. The arrests made were a significant step in the right direction, and we commend the commitment of the Force in the face of a very sensitive matter.

“However, the sudden and unfortunate death of the prime suspect in custody has raised more questions than answers. While we are not making accusations, it is our duty as student leaders to advocate for accountability and transparency. We believe that every life matters — even that of a suspect — and the truth, in all its form, must come to light.

“We therefore humbly call on the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, particularly the Ondo State Command, to conduct a thorough, professional, and transparent investigation into the exact cause of the suspect’s death. We ask this not out of distrust but out of a strong desire to ensure that due process is followed and that justice — true and unquestionable — is delivered not just to the deceased AAUA students, but also to the public that seeks closure.

“This is not a call to apportion blame or cast doubt on the competence of the police. Rather, it is a respectful appeal for openness in handling this critical development. Justice, as we all know, must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.

“We equally appeal to His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to continue to lend his voice and influence toward ensuring that every necessary support is given to the Police and other relevant agencies involved in the investigation.

“As a student community, we remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on justice. We implore all stakeholders, from security operatives to government officials, to join us in ensuring that the lives of our students are not lost in vain.

“We owe it to the memory of our fallen comrades. We owe it to the families grieving them. We owe it to the students of Ondo State. Justice must be served fairly, transparently, and completely.”

