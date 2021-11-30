AAUA students decry incessant trailer accidents, call for dualisation of roads

THE Students Union (SU) of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has called on the Federal Government to dualise the Akungba-Ikare road in a bid to put an end to the incessant occurrence of trailer accidents within the community.

In a statement signed by the Students Union president of the university, Ogunsanmi Kolade O (Multiple), the union decried the incessant trailer accidents on the Akungba-Ikare road, stressing that many lives and valuables had been lost to the menace.

The union also called on the government to find immediate measures to regulate the operations of trailers on those roads till the dualisation is done.

“Following the incessant and indeed avoidable occurrence of trailer-oriented mishaps in Akungba, It has become imperative as Students Union leaders of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko to register our dissatisfaction and also call on the Federal Government and all other relevant stakeholders to accelerate efforts towards dualising the road.

“It is indeed worrisome that despite various outcries of the students and members of the community following the loss of lives and properties attributable to this menace, the needful is yet to be done.

“The SU leaders, after the horrible accident in late January, which led to the death of 13 students, wrote several letters to appropriate authorities to do the needful in averting recurrence of such menace. It is, indeed, regrettable that the road still witnesses this menace, a development that has continued to create fear amidst the student populace and members of the community who ply the road.

“While it is necessary to concede to the fact that the dualisation of the roads cannot happen overnight, the Federal Government through concerned agencies, can redirect the movement of these trailers to late midnight, pending the time a permanent solution (dualisation) will be done,” the statement read.

