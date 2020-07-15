AAUA set to commence online training for students, staff

The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA) has decided to kick start a three-month online programme for students and members of staff of the University to enhance their skills during this period of COVID-19 lockdown.

This was made known in a memo posted on the official Facebook page of the AAUA VC by the University webmaster, Yinka Fadayomi, and signed by the AAUA registrar, Mr Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa.

The University management, however, disclosed that only students and staff with an official email address are allowed to register for the online training, and it has acquired 5,000 licenses from Coursera, a leading online training company based in the United States of America.

The memo reads; “This is to inform all members of staff and students of the University that the University Administration has put in place a three – month e-learning programme to enhance their skills during this period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

To this end, the University has acquired five thousand (5,000) licences from Coursera, a leading online training company based in the United States of America (USA) for free access to over 4,000 courses in 400 specialisations.

The Administrative Settings have been configured to allow only staff and students with the official email address to register”.

Interested staff and students are expected to register at www.coursera.org with their official email address and automatically have access to all the courses on offer at no cost.

Students and staff are thereby encouraged to forward their enquiry or complaints to elearning@aaua.edu.ng for further information.

