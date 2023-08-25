A Professor of Fish Post-Harvest Technology, Olusegun Akinwumi, has called for the establishment of a special or dedicated Institute of Fish Processing Technology in Nigeria to address the alarming losses faced by fish farmers.

The University lecturer urged governmental bodies and organisations at various levels to provide interest-free loans and other incentives to individuals in fish processing to encourage them to embrace and construct Integrated Fish Processing Technology (IFPT) structures.

He said that apart from this, this will ultimately help to generate more job opportunities and foster accessible markets for fish farmers.

Akinwumi made these recommendations during the 20th Inaugural Lecture of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, that he delivered on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, titled “Fish Post-Harvest Losses: Arresting the Arresters.”

The lecturer, who doubles as the Institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), stressed that post-harvest losses, encompassing physical, quality, and economic aspects, result from enzymatic spoilage, oxidation/chemical/non-enzymatic spoilage, microbial infestations, and pest impacts.

Akinwumi identified inadequate fishing infrastructure, exorbitant labour costs and inputs, limited access to credit facilities, insufficient skills in fishing gear usage, lax enforcement of fishing laws, overexploitation of species, encroachment due to urbanisation and housing, and the escalating use of agrochemicals, among other issues, as obstacles to achieving sustainable fisheries in Nigeria.

According to him, about 600 million livelihoods are dependent on fisheries and aquaculture globally, noting that Africa employs approximately 12.3 million individuals within these sectors, with 10 million directly engaged in fish production.

He said there are around 19.55 million professionals and artisans involved in secondary activities associated with fisheries in Nigeria, saying that the fisheries sector annually contributes N133.45 billion to the national economy, but despite this notable contribution, the country still relies on fish imports to fulfil consumer demands.

The Inaugural lecturer highlighted the limitations of the traditional practice of smoking fish, emphasising its susceptibility to inevitable spoilage, but provided farmers with essential guidelines to ensure maximum returns on their efforts.

He said, “One important golden rule to forestall fish post-harvest losses is: Do not embark on fish production or fish harvest if you are not sure of the immediate market.

“Without an available market, you will be forced to sell, preserve, or store fish in desperation and frustration. Practise good fish-rearing management, including adequate and quality fish feeding, because the health of the fish at the point of harvest is closely related to the rate of its deterioration after harvest.





“Fishers and fish farmers should encourage lower fish catches, landings, and harvest per day because higher landings can overwhelm the storage and processing facilities, which could result in higher fish losses unless there is a ready market to sell.

“As much as possible, the fishers, fish farmers, and fish traders should sell live fish and immediately preserve it in ice or refrigerate it soon after purchase or delivery.

“Fish preservation should not be an afterthought but a well-planned process because a delay in proper preservation also decreases the fish’s post-harvest value.”

He further advised that “after harvest or delivery, fishers and fish processors/fish traders should direct efforts at removing heat and lowering the surrounding temperatures through the use of ice, cooler boxes, and refrigerators for preservation.

“Fish catches should not be exposed to direct sunlight in order to deny the microbes and pests that cause spoilage in fish the source of energy or food they need to thrive and grow.

“Sacrifice or kill the harvested fish by percussive stunning (hitting the fish’s head with a wooden or plastic club) in order to delay rigour mortis.

Do not kill fish by hypothermia (killing fish in iced water); it quickens the onset of rigour mortis. Freshly harvested fish should be consumed immediately before the onset of rigour mortis.”

Proceeding further, he offered advice regarding the preservation of smoked fish under a consistent electricity supply. In such cases, he proposed that smoked fish could be either oven-dried or refrigerated.

“These measures would effectively impede the survival of certain spoilage bacteria. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of using airtight packaging materials for storing dried fish.

However, he underscored the necessity to consume these stored fish within four weeks (one month) to ensure freshness.

The former Dean of Science also cautioned against consuming dried fish stored on open shelves.

He pointed out that such fish might contain microbial cells, urging vigilance in this regard.

Furthermore, he advocated against the practice of storing dried fish openly, as it could lead to microbial contamination.

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, emphasised that Inaugural lectures constitute an integral part of university culture, saying the institution is committed to continually implementing measures that enhance its institutional principles.

He described the lecturer as an academic luminary whose wealth of experience spans decades of both classroom and fieldwork, both on a national and international scale.

“With a wealth of administrative experience, Prof. Akinwumi has played a pivotal role in the advancement and development of tertiary education within the state.

“His diverse roles within the University system have made substantial contributions to its administration and growth,” he said.

