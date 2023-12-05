The biennial General Assembly meeting of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Alumni Association has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In a statement by the National Publicity and Events Secretary of the association, O’Seun Ogunsakin, the General Assembly, which is the supreme decision-making body of the association, would deliberate on and ratify the association’s Draft Amended Constitution, 2023, and also get a progress report on the ongoing hostel project in the institution.

Ogunsakin added that the meeting, which would be presided over by the alumni president, Dr. Olumide Olugbemi-Gabriel, would also receive and consider the external auditor’s report on the financial position of the association.

He disclosed further that “the General Assembly will be held at Nelson Mandela Hall in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, with delegates from all recognised branches of the association and other important dignitaries from within and outside the university in attendance.”

