AAU lecturers to begin strike March 25

Academic activities are set to be disrupted once again at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State (AUU) as lecturers at the state-owned university have resolved to down tools on Thursday, March 25, 2021, over four months of salary arrears being owed them by the state government.

Rising from a meeting on Monday, March, 15, the lecturers however said that they will not disrupt the ongoing examination by the students strike but will commence the strike upon conclusion of the ongoing examinations in the university.

A joint statement by the chairman of the local chapter of the union, Prof Monday Igbafen, and the secretary, Dr AA Aizebioje-Coker, disclosed that the branch has been given the approval to commence strike on March 25, 2021, upon conclusion of the ongoing examinations in the university.

Igbafen and Aizebioje-Coker said: “Consequently, congress advised the university administration and all university’s appropriate committees on examinations to ensure that all examinations are concluded on or before 25th March 2021 and directed members to stay away from all academic activities and statutory meetings effective 25th March 2021 in compliance with the strike.”

Determined to ensure the success of the strike, the chairman and secretary noted that a Strike Monitoring Committee will be set up to monitor and report erring members or violators of the strike for disciplinary action, adding that the names of members who are involved in unethical and sharp practices and thriving in the business of collecting of illegal monies, blocking and male and female sexual harassment will be compiled for necessary action.

They listed other grievances to include non-remittance of check-off dues and sundry deductions for close to a year by the trustees, principal officers and zonal coordinators of the union.

