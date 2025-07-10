Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland pays tributes to Oba Olakulehin

THE Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Akintayo Abolade, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Aare Akinola described the passing of the traditional ruler as a monumental loss to Ibadanland, Oyo State, and the nation at large.

He noted that the monarch’s death was particularly painful as it came at a time when preparations for his 90th birthday celebration were already at an advanced stage.

Describing the late Olubadan as a unifying figure and a pillar of peace and progress for Ibadanland, Akinola acknowledged that although the monarch’s reign was brief, it was remarkably impactful, strengthening the traditional institution in the city.

The religious leader extended his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State government, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the entire people of Ibadanland.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed monarch eternal rest and give the bereaved family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

