Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland pays tribute to Chief Imam of Ibadan 

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has, congratulated the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, the Grand Imam of Oyo State and Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Shaykh Abubakri Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere, who attained the age of 90 on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Alhaji Akinola, in a statement signed by his secretary, Alhaji Azeez Salaam and special assistant on media and communications, Faysol Oluwakemi, felicitated Shaykh Agbotomokekere on behalf of himself, all members of the Ummah in Oyo State and the entire Yorubaland.

He said, “This day (May 4) is not merely a date on the calendar, it is a moment to honour a man whose life has been a continuous embodiment of piety, leadership, humility, philanthropy and unrelenting dedication to the cause of Ummah and Islam in general.

“Baba Agbotomokekere has, through the mercy of Allah, become a towering symbol of spiritual authority and moral clarity in our society.

“His leadership has been marked by wisdom, patience and a tireless pursuit of harmony within the Ummah and the larger society.

“His words inspire, his actions teach and his presence comforts. We are indeed blessed to witness and benefit from his rare gift of guidance.

“I pray that Almighty Allah continues to preserve him in good health, strengthen him in faith and grant him many more blessed years of impactful service to Islam and humanity. May his life remain a shining light for generations to come.”