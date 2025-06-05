Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Akinola, felicitates Muslims, calls for spiritual renewal

AS Muslims all over the world celebrate this year’s Eid al-Adha, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has admonished Muslims across Yorubaland and the country to rededicate their lives to social justice and spiritual renewal.

Aare Akinola stated this in a statement released in Ibadan, Oyo State, by his media aide, Akin Abolade.

He advised the faithful to take a cue from Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael, which portrays him as a man of unwavering faith. He emphasised that this should serve as a guiding principle and a test of devotion.

According to him, it serves as a reminder that faith and obedience to Allah are paramount, highlighting the importance of surrendering one’s will to Allah’s command, even in the face of difficult trials.

The religious leader stressed the importance of helping those in need, stating that “it is only when we become our brother’s keeper that the world will know peace.”

He advised all and sundry to celebrate with modesty in reflection of the current economic situation in the country.

