AAC, NNPP yet to submit candidates’ list for governorship, state assembly elections ​― INEC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that two out of the eighteen political parties are yet to submit the list of nominated candidates for governorship and State Assemblies elections.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

Okoye gave the names of the two political parties that are yet to offload names of their candidates via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) as; the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have until Friday 15th July as the deadline to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP. According to him, ”The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00 pm on that date.”

The statement further reads in part:” As provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on 26th February 2022, all political parties that conducted valid primaries are required to nominate their candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) from 1st – 15th July 2022.

“So far, the Commission has processed 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates. However, two political parties, the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal.

“The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP. The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00 pm on that date.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has continuously responded to requests for the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents mainly arising from the conduct of party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates. The number of requests processed has now risen to one million, six hundred and sixty-two thousand, nine hundred and eighty-seven (1,662,987) pages of documents. Sadly, in spite of the Commission’s effort, 147 out of 476 requests processed as of today involving 5,646 pages are yet to be collected by applicants.

“The Commission appeals to prospective litigants to come forward and collect the certified copies of the documents.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE