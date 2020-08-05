AAC dissociates from RevolutionNow protest in Ondo

African Action Congress (AAC) dissociated itself from #RevolutionNow protest held on Wednesday by youths who converged at Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State to join their fellow protesters across the county.

Residents of the commercial city also joined in the protest, moving across all the streets in Ore town, demanding for a better society.

The protesters specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give priority to the welfare of the Nigerian citizens and improved welfare of the citizens.

They called on the President Buhari to address the insecurity in the country, describing the insecurity situation in the country as embarrassing.

Armed security personnel are stationed in strategic locations within Ore as the protesters’ march across major streets, calling for the people to rise up and fight for their rights.

However, the Chairman of AAC in the state, Comrade Isreal Ayeni who distanced the party from the rally, in a statement signed and made available said the protest was designed to cause commotion in the state, describing it as a treasonable felony.

The statement reads; It has come to the notice of the Ondo State Chapter of AAC that a group parading themselves as “RevolutionNow” has planned and concluded arrangements to carry out RevolutionNow Protest in Ondo state on the 5th of August 2020, using the Party name and logo.

“The essence of this disclaimer, therefore, is to inform the Ondo State Government, Police Commissioner, DSS, other Relevant Peace Enforcement Agencies and the General Public that AAC is not a party to such unruly conduct and as such those culpable violating Constituted Authority and Democratic Procedures should be treated as gullible Political miscreants.

“The Ondo State AAC hereby disassociate herself from such an unscrupulous act called REVOLUTION NOW Agitations/Protest.

“We also wish to use this medium to once again reiterate the fact that we, in no instance sign into such as it is not part of our Party manifesto to be part of a such a “disruptive agenda” which is aimed at causing a commotion among the Citizenry, and a Treasonable Felony.

“AAC remain a Peace-loving and Democratic Party who seeks to correct the wrongs, concerns and many pitfalls in the way our nation and state is being governed through Democratic means by participating and believing in the power of the ballots.

“At this juncture, we turn the attention of those involved in this unscrupulous act to Nigeria`s premier criminal legislation, the Criminal Code Act. Section 484 to 489 of the Criminal Code Act which explains in clear terms the various punishments for impersonation.

“We, therefore, advise families and love ones to warn their wads from any illegal act as anyone caught misrepresenting and misleading the good people of Ondo State with the name, logo or any branded property of AAC must face the provision of the criminal act.”

