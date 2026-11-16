The Alumni Association of Ajayi Crowther University (AAACU), Oyo, has donated 1,000 chairs to the institution as part of its commitment to supporting the university’s development and improving the learning environment for students.

The donation, which underscores the alumni body’s dedication to giving back to their alma mater, is aimed at addressing infrastructural needs in the university.

Speaking on the initiative, president of the association, Busoye Ogunlade, said the donation was motivated by the association’s desire to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the institution, which played a significant role in shaping the lives and careers of its graduates.

He stated that the gesture represents the alumni’s appreciation of the university’s management and their determination to remain active partners in its continued development.

He further emphasised that the relationship between an institution and its alumni should go beyond graduation, noting that former students have a responsibility to support the vision, progress and sustainability of their alma mater.

The association also commended the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebunoluwa Oduwole, for her leadership and commitment to the continued growth and development of the university.

Ogunlade also reiterated the association’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the university management through initiatives that promote infrastructural development, academic excellence and student welfare.

The donation further reinforces the importance of alumni participation in advancing higher education and sustaining the legacy of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.