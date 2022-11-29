AA distances self from protest against INEC chairman

The leadership of the Action Alliance(AA) has distanced itself from a planned protest against the person of National Chairman of INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the name of the party.

Chairman of the party, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Omoaje said the party has discovered that the said group is already talking to international bodies like EU, AU, foreign embassies, national leaders, including a former president in Nigeria, the media, some other NGOs all in a bid to discredit INEC as a commission.

He added that people behind the planned protest are claiming that Prof. Mahmood can not conduct a free, fair and credible election. They also want to posit that the commission is not law-abiding among others.

“However, it became expedient for me, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje the National Chairman of Action Alliance to set the records straight by dissociating our great party, Action Alliance and myself from the purported revolt based on available facts at my disposal.

“Those laying claim to the chairmanship and secretaryship of the party are not even members of the party having been expelled in February 2020.

“If anyone has any grouse against Professor Yakubu Mahmood, it is not our business and we are not interested in fighting other people’s battle for them, hence our resolution not to allow anyone to put our party in a bad light just for cheap popularity.

“At the face of these shenanigans, it is worth mentioning that the leadership of our party had been settled for long by the courts through affirmations of the suspension and expulsion of the duo of Barrister Kenneth Udeze and James A Vernimbe among others. This judgement and orders have been affirmed by the Federal Court of Appeal judgments,” the statement read.