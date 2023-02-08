Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, Fatai Adams has assured the residents, especially those from the northern senatorial district that insecurity in the State will soon be a thing of the past if PDP is voted to power.

He also promised that the PDP will improve and expedite action on the infrastructural development of the area, noting that the district has been marginalized in terms of infrastructural development.

Adams who stated this during the party’s campaign to the Akoko region of the state said the PDP will address hunger, unemployment and corruption, while it would promote quality of education at all levels and improve power supply.

”I want to assure you that a vote for PDP will end security at all levels and create a free environment where our people can go to farm and by so doing, the issue of food insecurity and hunger will be a thing of the past. We will create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth and end poverty”

Adams said if the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku and other candidates in the state are voted for, they would use the huge agricultural potential of the state to turn around her economy.

“They (APC) have started giving out palliative to the residents which they couldn’t do when there was Covid-19. But I want to tell you that their palliative will not work for them, APC will lose. People are tired of their antics and there is more hunger in the land,” he said.

The Deputy Director of the Campaign Team and former Chairman of the party, Clement Faboyede, while speaking at the rally, said it was time for Nigerians to wake up from their slumber and joined hands with PDP to rescue the country from poverty.

Faboyede urged the electorates to vote for all the PDP candidates saying “Nigerians should not vote for APC again”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE