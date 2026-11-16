A tribute to an exceptional leader, mentor and father figure, Alhaji Tunde Taofeek Olagunju

By: Oyekunbi Adediran

As you bow out of active service after 35 remarkable years of dedicated service, I find it difficult to let this moment pass without expressing my heartfelt appreciation for the privilege of working under your leadership.

Sir, you are more than a boss. You are magnanimous, a compassionate, exceptional, distinguished, inspirational, benevolent, exemplary, philanthropist, selfless to the core, an angel in human form, prayer warrior, a rare breed of administrator and accountant per excellence who genuinely desires the growth, progress and success of those working with him.

Your willingness to support your subordinates, encourage their aspirations and bring out the best in them speaks volumes about the kind of person you are. Over my 20 years in Local Government Service I have not come across a contended and friendly Oga at the top who relates freely with his workers and makes the work environment so conducive and lively

Although I have had the privilege to work with Alhaji Tunde Taofeek Olagunju for just five months, the impact he has made on me is truly immeasurable. Sir in this short period, I have experienced your kindness, encouragement, generosity of spirit and uncommon concern for the wellbeing and advancement of everyone around you. You have shown me that leadership is not merely about occupying an office or exercising authority, but about touching lives, creating opportunities and leaving people better than you met them.

I am particularly grateful for the support, confidence and consideration you have extended to me. What some may take years to demonstrate, you have shown in just a few months. I will never take your kindness for granted sir.

As you transition from active service into a new phase of life, I celebrate not just your 35 years of service but the many lives you have touched, the people you have inspired and the positive legacy you leave behind.

Thank you, Sir, for being an exceptional leader, boss, father figure and for making my journey under your leadership a memorable one. May God reward your years of selfless service with sound health, renewed strength, peace, happiness and many more fulfilling years.

Congratulations, Sir. You have truly earned this honour and celebration. Happy retirement to my dear boss, a magnanimous

Adediran is the Information Officer, IBSWLG