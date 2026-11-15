A three-point economic agenda for a prosperous Nigeria

By: Ayotunde Bally

NIGERIA’S greatest economic challenge is not simply that we are not producing enough wealth, but that our economic system is failing to create a sustainable relationship between production, employment, income and consumption. We have millions of hardworking Nigerians who cannot afford basic necessities, entrepreneurs with viable ideas who cannot access capital, and established businesses struggling because the cost of production is extraordinarily high, while the purchasing power of a growing population continues to weaken. These problems are interconnected, yet we often treat them as separate challenges. The fundamental objective of economic policy should be to build a stable, self-sustaining market system in which businesses can produce affordably, employ more people, pay better wages and sell to consumers who have sufficient purchasing power, because businesses produce, employ people who earn incomes, those people spend, and that spending allows businesses to expand, while government creates the enabling environment, provides public services, protects consumers, enforces fair competition and collects revenue. In Nigeria, that cycle is fundamentally weakened: businesses struggle to produce, employment is limited, incomes are insufficient, consumers cannot afford what businesses produce, and businesses consequently cannot grow, so growth may look impressive on paper while ordinary Nigerians experience little improvement in living standards.

The scale of the challenge must be acknowledged first. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, approximately 133 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population, were living in multidimensional poverty in 2022, and the International Monetary Fund estimated poverty at approximately 63 per cent of the population using the national poverty line in 2025. These figures reflect millions struggling to afford food, decent accommodation, healthcare, education, transportation and other basic necessities. Nigeria’s statutory minimum wage of ₦70,000 per month illustrates the pressure, because after transportation, food, electricity, rent, communication and other essentials, very little remains for many households, and even mobile data, which should be an essential tool for education, commerce and communication, competes with food and transportation. The problem is not restricted to the poorest, as the middle class, traditionally an important driver of domestic consumption, is under enormous pressure, forced to reduce consumption, abandon conveniences, postpone investments and make difficult financial decisions. An economy cannot achieve sustainable prosperity when the majority lack the purchasing power to participate meaningfully in its markets, which is why Nigeria needs a focused three-point agenda.

The first priority must be to democratise access to affordable credit, because capital is the lifeblood of enterprise and every successful business requires funding to establish operations, purchase equipment, acquire inventory, employ workers and expand. Yet access remains one of the greatest obstacles, as a young graduate with a viable idea, market understanding and determination often cannot obtain capital because the conventional banking system requires collateral they do not possess, and even where collateral is available, commercial lending rates around 30 per cent annually require businesses to generate sufficient returns to cover financing, operations, taxes and reinvestment before achieving meaningful profitability. We are effectively expecting businesses to become successful before providing the support needed to succeed. A fundamental weakness is the limited availability of reliable, comprehensive information about borrowers: Nigeria already has the National Identification Number, Bank Verification Number and licensed credit bureaus, but these do not yet give every lender a sufficiently comprehensive picture of income patterns, residential history and financial obligations, and without reliable mechanisms for maintaining address records and enforcing obligations, lenders perceive greater risk and respond with higher rates, more collateral or declined applications. Nigeria should therefore establish a comprehensive national credit-enabling framework that integrates existing infrastructure, supports reliable identity and residency verification, interoperable credit histories, consent-based access to financial information, alternative credit scoring and efficient debt recovery, so that a small business owner with consistent payments, supplier records and stable cash flow can establish creditworthiness without owning landed property, supported by properly governed partial credit-guarantee schemes that are transparent, commercially disciplined and based on objective criteria. Access to credit must become a function of economic credibility, business viability and repayment capacity, not personal connections or political influence, and this is not reckless lending but building the financial infrastructure for responsible lending at scale, because if hundreds of thousands of small businesses could obtain affordable working capital, suppliers would receive more orders, workers would earn more, communities would see more commercial activity, and government would benefit from a broader productive and taxable economy.

The second priority must be to make affordable energy a national economic priority, because energy connects virtually every industry: agriculture needs it for irrigation, mechanisation, processing, storage and transportation; manufacturing needs it to operate machinery; hospitals need it to preserve medicines; technology companies need it for servers; retailers need it for refrigeration and lighting; and even the smallest roadside food business requires some form of energy.

When energy is expensive, almost everything becomes expensive. A manufacturer establishing a factory must account for electricity, generators, diesel, maintenance and unreliable power, and these costs are ultimately reflected in prices, creating a double burden where businesses struggle with high production costs while consumers struggle with high prices, just as higher petrol or diesel costs raise the cost of moving produce, goods and people, so farmers pay more to transport food, distributors increase charges, retailers adjust prices, and workers spend a larger proportion of incomes commuting. While there is economic rationale behind removing broad fuel subsidies, success should not be measured solely by government savings but by what happens to production costs, employment, household expenditure and living standards. The objective should not be to restore an expensive, inefficient subsidy system, but to make energy structurally cheaper and more reliable through electricity generation and distribution reforms, greater competition, investment in domestic gas infrastructure, improved refining and fuel distribution efficiency, and practical support for decentralised power solutions, with reliable energy for industrial clusters and commercial communities, and targeted, time-bound support for vulnerable households or strategically important activities where transparent and fiscally sustainable. If a manufacturing business reduced total energy expenditure by 30 per cent, that saving could support additional employees, machinery, lower prices or improved profitability, and multiplied across thousands of businesses, lower energy costs can improve competitiveness, encourage investment, stimulate production and make essential goods more affordable, making affordable energy not merely an infrastructure objective but a poverty-reduction strategy.

The third priority is to build an efficient, competitive and self-sustaining market system that connects affordable credit and lower production costs to functioning markets, because businesses cannot thrive simply because financing is available or energy is cheaper; they also need customers, efficient distribution, predictable regulations, functioning markets and a competitive environment. A business that produces but cannot distribute efficiently will struggle, one that distributes but cannot find customers with purchasing power will also struggle, and a consumer who earns too little cannot contribute meaningfully to demand. Consider a small food-processing company that obtains affordable credit to buy machinery and, because energy costs have reduced, manufactures more competitively, expands and employs 20 additional workers who spend on food, clothing, transportation, housing and other goods, generating revenue for other businesses, which then expand and employ more workers who in turn become consumers, illustrating the mutually reinforcing relationship between enterprise growth, employment and consumer demand. Government must therefore reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers, simplify compliance, improve market infrastructure, encourage competition, address logistics so a farmer can move produce to urban markets without excessive transport costs, multiple informal levies, delays or losses, and so manufacturers can distribute across states without unnecessary obstacles, while ensuring fair competition, transparency, enforceable contracts, effective consumer protection and predictable policies, because lower production costs will not necessarily translate into lower consumer prices if markets are dominated by anti-competitive practices. The overriding objective of all three priorities is increasing real purchasing power, so progress must be measured not only by GDP growth, revenue, reserves or infrastructure spending, but by whether a minimum-wage worker can afford decent accommodation, a family can purchase nutritious food without spending nearly its entire income, a young professional can afford transport, electricity and internet while saving, and parents can educate children and access healthcare. Employment alone is insufficient without productive employment that generates meaningful real incomes, because if wages rise 20 per cent while essential goods rise 40 per cent, purchasing power has declined, and credit without addressing production costs may leave businesses with debt, energy reform without capital may leave entrepreneurs unable to take advantage of cheaper production, and increased production without stronger household incomes may leave businesses facing insufficient demand, so these policies must be implemented as a coordinated strategy, with finite government resources prioritised by which investments most effectively reduce the cost of doing business, generate sustainable employment, increase household incomes and reduce the cost of essentials, with healthcare and education remaining priorities as part of that coordinated strategy.

A three-point agenda must be more than intentions, so the Federal Government should establish a coordinated programme involving the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria, relevant energy institutions, development finance organisations, state governments and the private sector, with measurable objectives, institutional accountability and a clear timetable: within six months, establish baselines, identify barriers to affordable SME lending, design a transparent credit-guarantee framework and identify the energy costs most damaging to productive businesses; within 12 months, begin targeted lending reforms, expand credit information infrastructure, support commercially viable energy solutions for industrial clusters and remove identifiable regulatory barriers; and over two to three years, measure progress against indicators including availability and effective cost of productive credit, business formation and survival rates, reliable energy costs, private-sector employment, real household incomes and affordability of essentials, with regular, independently verifiable progress reports, recognising that affordable credit cannot be sustained without macroeconomic stability, lower inflation, credible fiscal management and confidence in the financial system. Nigeria does not lack entrepreneurs, ambition, creativity, natural resources or people willing to work; what we lack is an economic environment that consistently converts these strengths into productive enterprises, meaningful employment and widespread prosperity. Our challenge is not simply to create more government programmes but to build institutions and markets that allow ordinary Nigerians to participate productively, with businesses that can access capital without impossible collateral, industries that can produce without being overwhelmed by energy costs, competitive markets that connect producers to consumers efficiently, and Nigerians who earn enough to afford what their economy produces. When businesses can borrow responsibly, produce competitively and expand profitably, they can employ more people; when more people earn meaningful incomes, purchasing power increases; when purchasing power increases, demand strengthens; and when demand strengthens, businesses have greater opportunities to expand, invest and employ more workers. Nigeria must move beyond measuring success primarily by what government spends or builds, and begin measuring it by what Nigerians can earn, produce, purchase and afford, because the ultimate purpose of economic development is not simply to make government richer, but to make citizens’ lives better. And that must become the central focus of Nigeria’s economic agenda.

• Bally is a public affairs analyst