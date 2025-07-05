‘A symbol of unity,’ Ibadan indigenes felicitate Olubadan at 90

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has congratulated His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on the occasion of his 90th birthday, describing him as a symbol of unity in Ibadanland.

The council described the Olubadan as a father figure, noting that the milestone birthday marks a significant chapter in a lifetime of service and leadership.

According to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of CCII, Mr Kola Olomide, the council’s President-General, Chief (Barr.) Ajeniyi Ajewole, said the Olubadan’s reign has been characterised by wisdom, humility, and a tireless commitment to the progress of Ibadanland.

He praised the monarch’s exceptional record of public service and his dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of the city.

Ajewole described Oba Olakulehin as “a blessing to Ibadanland” and commended his efforts in fostering peace and harmony among all sons and daughters of the city.

“Kabiyesi has shown uncommon dedication to the growth of Ibadan. His leadership has united all indigenes in the collective pursuit of unity and development,” he said.

According to the council, the 90th birthday of the revered monarch is not only a personal celebration but also a moment of pride for all sons and daughters of the ancient city.

Ajewole called on all citizens to emulate the monarch’s virtues of selflessness, integrity, and devotion to the welfare of his people.

“We are grateful for his life of service and the stability he has brought to our traditional institution,” he added.

The CCII further pledged its continued support for the Olubadan’s vision of a more prosperous Ibadanland.

According to the President-General, Oba Olakulehin’s wisdom and experience remain invaluable assets as Ibadan continues to grow as a centre of commerce, culture, and education in Nigeria.