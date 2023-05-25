Celebrities and fans have paid tribute to legendary singer, Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

The soul star is behind hits like ‘The Best’ and ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It.’

She was known as the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’. ‘With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,’ her representatives said in a statement.

The singer, whose death in Switzerland was announced on Wednesday, had suffered a number of health issues in recent years.

Turner who left a farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

She began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock ‘n’ roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

In the video for her chart-topping song ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It,’ in which she called love a ‘second-hand emotion,’ Turner epitomized 1980s style as she strutted through New York City streets with her spiky blond hair, wearing a cropped jean jacket, mini skirt and stiletto heels.

World leaders, celebrities and fans paid tribute to the music icon;

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1661514993383120896?t=bNo_uDjxYZ6jXF6TzZpEcQ&s=19

Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.





Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was “simply the best.”

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1661520260883685377?t=5HJowbHc7XhjhbzCWhLkzw&s=19

A world rock legend, the Champ on stage, a symbol of freedom for women: the world has lost a legend. Her song “The Best” was my first Ring-Walkin song. So many memories … . These notes will always resound in the fans hearts. RIP #TinaTurner

https://twitter.com/Klitschko/status/1661640399339806720?t=kqccljR6ZJ6hROTMvx9ZKQ&s=19

There will never be another like Tina Turner. The voice, the legs, the energy — unmatched. My heart goes out to her family and all who loved her.

You were able to overcome the worst of life and create the best of life. Godspeed, Tina. You were, and you are simply the best.

https://twitter.com/NancySinatra/status/1661562241722744833?t=jN1swEKf7R4iPJIOXeKOPg&s=19

Legendary. Warrior. Iconic. A fantastic voice and incredible energy. When I met #tinaturner I also had the pleasure of discovering a very nice and tender woman. A Very special memory for me.

Rest in Peace true Artist ❤

https://twitter.com/LauraPausini/status/1661636787884773376?t=oZLAInruUNFdQHaMD1-CQg&s=19

Tina Turner wasn’t just an icon. She was a survivor. Turning pain into purpose and finding renewed life through her music made her singing that much stronger. We lost a giant in the entertainment business and a queen without equal. Rest well, Tina — you were simply the best!

https://twitter.com/BishopJakes/status/1661524926874939393?t=6YwYJpuwg6ztCvuoNY6U2w&s=19

Tina Turner was a spectacular light whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been.

From Nutbush, TN to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her strength, voice, and signature moves inspired millions. Tina Turner was simply the best.

https://twitter.com/VP/status/1661521269815234561?t=mmX9RIDogdop9W-bW2lbGA&s=19

Tina Turner was one of Elvis’ favorite performers. When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all.

https://twitter.com/Cilla_Presley/status/1661534323630112769?t=lX4G0fzLQO3P_jL7-MLLEQ&s=19

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE