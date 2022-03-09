A runs girl might put up a sex scandal about me soon, don’t believe her ― Harrysong raises alarm

It seems we might be having another sex tape trending on the internet very soon, as Nigerian musician, songwriter and music director, Harrysong has raised alarm over an anticipated sex scandal that might be put up very soon about him.

According to the singer, the matter happened six years ago and he had paid the lady in question just to “calm her down” but she was still threatening him. So he took to his Instagram story to inform his followers and the public of this development ahead of the unforeseen drama.

He wrote: “Any runs girl that put up any unpaid sex scandal about me any time soon, don’t believe her. I have paid, paid and paid just to calm her down, but she’s still threatening. This happened six years ago. Abi she been record me that year sef I no even know, but no shaking I don clear una first.”

It has been a pool of sex scandals recently in the showbiz world as we have seen the likes of Singer Tiwa Savage, former BBNaija housemate Cross, singer Oxlade being involved in one sex scandal or the other.

