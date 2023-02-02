A heavily pregnant woman in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru LGA, in Kaduna, lost her life to the scarcity of the new naira notes in banks when her husband could not pay the required hospital deposit because he could not access cash over the bank’s counter.

James Auta, the deceased’s husband, said his wife was rejected by the hospital when he could not make the payment due to the scarcity of the naira notes.

He said, “I ran to my bank to withdraw money but was told no money. I went back looking for POS operators, but I could not find any because, since the issue of new currency began, most POS operator locked up their business centre.”

However, as he could not withdraw the money, they both decided to go home, trusting God for safe delivery.

Unfortunately, their situation took a turn for the worse, which eventually led to her death.

James recalled,” My wife began labour around 11 pm. Since I could not withdraw any money, I called the attention of a nurse within our locality. But as my wife delivered, blood was coming out non-stop. All efforts by the nurse to stop the bleeding failed.”