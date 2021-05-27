A positive moment for Nigerian footballers

ON Wednesday, Villarreal midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze, lifted the Europa Cup to the delight of millions of football-loving Nigerians. It was more than a happy moment: Nigerians had already made waves in England, Spain and Scotland. The Spanish side edged English giants, Manchester United, 11-10 on penalties to clinch Europe’s second-tier trophy. The win was Villarreal’s first ever. And even though injury precluded Chukwueze’s participation in the Europa League final, he had been outstanding en route the final, and all season. Chukwueze’s great moment had of course been preceded by Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala’s Women Champions League triumph. Oshoala, a four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, became the first African winner of the European Women’s Champions League, starring as a second half substitute as Barcelona Femeni thrashed English side Chelsea 4-0 to win their first European Women’s title in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. The Nigerian captain, 26, had a goal ruled out for offside as the Spanish side’s triumph brought an end to French champions, Lyon’s run of five Champions League titles in a row. Oshoala’s 15 goals helped Barcelona to retain the Primera División crown, as well as the Spanish Cup and Super Cup.

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has apparently written his name in gold following his sterling 2020-21 season displays in the Belgian League. The 26-year-old striker lifted the Belgian Cup following a 2-1 win against Standard Liege. This season, he has a record 35 goals and five assists in 41 appearances across competitions for the club, and was named the Jupiler Pro League Footballer of the Year. Onuachu also won the Golden Shoe prize after a festival of goals for the Cristal Arena outfit. The club features another Super Eagles star, Cyriel Dessers, a part of the Genk success story. In the Scottish Premiership, it is yet another happy moment for Nigeria. Enter Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo, another member of the champions train. The 24-year-old Nigeria international was in sensational form for Steven Gerrard’s side this season. The Rangers midfielder’s pivotal role as the Ibrox club won the Premiership title without losing a single match has been widely applauded.

But the biggest news for Nigeria seems to have come from England where, on May 15, the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi helped Leicester City to win its first FA Cup. The victory was indeed epochal: the club had previously not won the cup in its 137-year history. To say the least, Iheanacho and Ndidi played a vital role in Leicester’s FA triumph, and not even the last-minute slip that prevented the club’s qualification for next season’s Champions League can take away from the outstanding performances that they had put up all season. A world-class midfielder, Ndidi is probably one of the most under-appreciated talents in the game, and Iheanacho’s resurgence was a reoccurring story for most of the second half of the Premier League season. On Tuesday, May 18, the 24-year-old has entered into the Premier League record books as the first player to score on every day of the week in the same season. He is Leicester City Goal of the Season award winner.

We appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of the Nigerian champions to the game and congratulate them on their respective triumphs. Football is the world’s most popular sport and there is no denying the huge role it plays in lessening global angst against Nigeria, fuelled in large part by the activities of online scammers and drug dealers. With the right climate, we believe, the story of Nigerian football will be consistently worthy of applause. Nigerian youths can excel in sports, ICT and other worthy endeavours if the right leadership is in place, not only on the political scene, but also on the sports administration level.

As ambassadors of the country, the players under reference no doubt offered many light moments for Nigerians plagued by depression resulting from extremely bad leadership, economic hardship and pervasive insecurity. We encourage them to work harder next season and earn greater glory for themselves, and for the country. We are proud of them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…A positive moment A positive moment

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…A positive moment A positive moment