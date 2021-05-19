A photography artist’s experience of the metaphysical in football

BAMIGBELU Ademola, popularly known as Origa, has definitely carved a niche for himself in the world of sports photography. He has travelled across the country and to outside its shores capturing football teams doing battle on the pitch.

He has been involved with documenting the culture of football fans across the world, their costumes, religious displays, ‘irrational’ behaviours and metaphysical beliefs.

In the course of his work, he has won the sports photojournalist of the year award twice, covered different African Cup of Nations matches, African Champions League final, National Sports Festival, World Cup qualifier matches, among others.

However, during these tours across football stadia, Bamigbelu noticed something people believe exist but don’t actually put their minds to; juju in football.

This is, therefore, Bamigbelu’s focus during a recent exhibition of his works in Ibadan.

With the theme, Metaphysics, Understanding the gods of Football, Bamigbelu explains that he began to focus on the culture of football fans across the world while watching different matches in the 1980s at the former Liberty Stadium, now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado Ibadan.

“These memories have been with me since then and when I became a sports photojournalist, I just seized the opportunity to express myself and share the memories with the world.”

Speaking on juju in football, Bamigbelu said, “it has to do with people’s belief in the metaphysical, which people feel is juju, that is, charms or supernatural powers.

“I witnessed some of what I am presenting now and if you look through some of my works, you will find many proofs. I classify my works into four different categories: first, the introduction of songs which usually trigger actions during football matches on the streets, in schools, stadia, among others. These songs are mostly sung by fans based on their religious beliefs like Christianity, Islam or traditional faith.

“The second aspect deals with the real supernatural powers in football; some call it the ‘gods’ of soccer, which influence results through metaphysical means.

“I have witnessed several incidents where teams involved in some matches believed they won or lost as a result of influence of juju. Many times, soothsayers have foretold the result of matches before games.

“I experienced this in 1984 when the late Gani Elekunu, known as Baba Eleran, a very fanatical supporter of IICC, which later became Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) told us to our faces that the team would win by 4-0 against Tonerer Kalala of Cameroon and the result was exactly as predicted.

“This might be coincidental, but this shows how fans strongly hold onto their beliefs when it comes to matches. Also, several football stars hold strong beliefs on issues, while some are attached to spirituality with the help of their parents, particularly their mothers.

“They claim such beliefs bring them luck; juju in football is not only about meeting spiritualists, as some players put their faith in simple inconspicuous objects like pendants, bracelets, hairstyles, even gum chewing and caps like Joseph Carr of Ghana, among others.”

In studying metaphysics in football, Bamigbelu says IICC, which is also Shooting Stars Sports Club is his major case study.

“I followed the team from 1981, when I met the late Baba Eleran, who was very fanatical about the team. He was so consistent that he was offered a brand new car and money by the late Chief MKO Abiola to switch his allegiance from IICC to the then Abiola Babes. Baba Eleran turned down the offer because of his love for IICC.

“We should also not forget the the famous ‘Balu-balu n’tafin’ story during the 1984 African Champions Cup final between IICC and Zamalek FC of Egypt, where IICC scored an own goal. Some people believed the own goal was as a result of the fetish things IICC did but turned against them.

“Also, another incident is the feud between former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, where it was alleged that Adedibu invited ‘prayer warriors’ from Niger Republic to influence the result of a 3SC match negatively in order to diminish the fame being enjoyed by the governor following the exploits of team.

“Everything is, however, not only about 3SC; let me mention that there was a big masquerade that used to follow Rangers International of Enugu to every match venue then and fans believed that it influenced the fortunes of the club.

“Many of our coaches have been alleged to be involved in one or two things before matches and it was claimed that they used to have foreknowledge of outcomes of matches before the start of the games. One particular incident involving the Super Eagles was that of the late Coach Kashimawo Laloko during the 2000 Africa Cup of Nation against Senegal, where he went to pick an object suspected to be juju that was put inside the goalpost by Omar Diallo of Senegal before Nigeria equalised.

“Taribo West, John Terry, Johan Cruyff, even the great Pele of Brazil had all been alleged to have had one or two similar experiences in their football careers.

“The presence of spiritual leaders at stadiums should not just be overlooked for fun, as most of them ‘pray’ to influence matches for their teams.

“Fans also go to the extreme in order to watch their teams; you will notice fans climbing trees, telecommunication masts, sitting on fences, just to have great view of their teams while playing; these are the irrational behaviours I also focused on.

“The essence of my exhibition therefore, is that during football matches, some things play in the background which people may not be privy to, and which some people believe influence match results, positively or negatively,” Bamigbelu stressed.

