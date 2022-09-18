A new Nigeria that will break free from bondage is coming —Kenneth Okonkwo

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general election, popular Nollywood actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has urged the people to remain resolute in their mission to take back their country from those who constitute the current political class that has ruined its image and economy.

Okonkwo who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has thrown his weight behind the ambition of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) describing Obi as the savior of Nigeria who will break the country free from its current bondage.

He also said if he ever had the opportunity to meet the presidential candidates of the PDP and APC, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, he would beg them to step down and throw their weight behind the LP presidential candidate.

He stated that APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket would permanently destroy the political viability of Christians in Northern Nigeria, if allowed to stand.He added that he resigned his membership in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“Nigeria is yearning for a change. We’re yearning for a new Nigeria. Whoever is a Nigerian and is telling you that they are happy with the status quo, such person is doing that for personal, not national interest.”

According to him, Obi is the best candidate for Nigeria. The burden of the survival of Nigeria is now on the hearts of everybody, including the terrorists, adding that Nigeria has to survive as everyone is looking for the survival of Nigeria and a way of escape.

“Peter Obi is now the symbol of that escape, and everybody should fall in line. If I see Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, I’ll beg them to step down and support Peter Obi’s becoming president.

“Security, economy and fight against corruption have collapsed. The APC has failed, and their failure is built on the foundation of the loss of the PDP that died first and acknowledged that, so Nigeria is yearning for a change.”

