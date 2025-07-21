‘Á moral compass’, Ogundoyin mourns Chief Imam of Eruwa

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has mourned the Chief Imam of Eruwa town in Ibarapa local government area, Sheikh AbdulKareem Olore.

He died after a brief illness in his home town, Eruwa, aged 84.

His death was confirmed in a condolence message made available to the newsmen by Ogundoyin.

Ogundoyin, in a condolence statement, described the late Sheikh Olore as a spiritual icon, a father figure, and a moral compass for the Muslim Ummah and the entire Eruwa community.

“This is a painful loss to Eruwaland, to the Muslim community, and indeed to all of us who knew and revered Baba Sheikh Olore. He was not just the Chief Imam; he was a man of peace, wisdom, and humility. His prayers, guidance, and leadership contributed immensely to the spiritual growth and unity of our people,” the Speaker said.

Ogundoyin recalled the pivotal role played by the late Chief Imam during the peaceful resolution of the long-standing leadership tussle over the Chief Imamship of Eruwa.

“His patience and maturity, even amid trials, demonstrated his commitment to the larger good of the community and the sanctity of the Islamic faith,” he added.

The Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Muslim Ummah of Eruwaland, and the leadership of the Muslim community in Ibarapa land.

He urged all to find strength in the worthy life the late cleric lived and to uphold his values of peace, service, and spiritual devotion.

“Baba Olore lived a fulfilled life dedicated to the service of Allah and humanity. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljanah Firdaus,” the Speaker prayed.

