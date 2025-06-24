Letters

A message of hope for Nigerians

Muhammad Umar Shehu
people against odds unsung heroes World leaders sodium consumption Nigeria’s fight against drugs our servants vegetable value chains Boko Haram in Northeast Region Incessant kidnapping of travellers A persistent scourge Lessons from CBEX scam, Financial desperation and the CBEX Lessons from the return of MMM Government should stop silencing Poor electricity supply has cost us much Laudable activities of Customs

Nigeria is going through one of its toughest moments. From economic hardship to insecurity, from youth unemployment to political instability, it’s easy to feel discouraged. Many are asking when things will get better, when they will see real change, and whether their efforts still matter. But in the face of all this, one truth remains: we must be strong now.

Strength in this context does not mean pretending everything is fine. It means facing reality with courage. It means holding on even when things are uncertain. It is about the young graduate who, despite job rejections, keeps applying. It is the market woman who wakes up before dawn to feed her children. It is the journalist who keeps telling the truth. Resilience is not always loud. Sometimes, it is just showing up, doing the little you can, and refusing to quit.

Nigeria has seen dark times before. We have gone through civil war, military rule, fuel crises and recessions. Yet somehow, we have always found a way to move forward. Our greatest strength has never been our government. It has always been the people, hardworking, hopeful and determined to survive against the odds. That spirit is still alive.

But hope alone is not enough. We need honesty, accountability and leadership that listens. We must hold those in power responsible, but we must also take responsibility in our own corners. Community by community, voice by voice, we can rebuild. It will not happen overnight, but it will happen if we do not give up.

Muhammad Umar Shehu, umarmuhammadshehu2@gmail.com

READ ALSO: Renewed Hope Agenda yielding results — Tinubu

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ITUC-Africa on violence African governments Africa Day 2025 ITUC-Africa tasks African leaders, ITUC-Africa charges African leaders to fast-track ITUC-Africa tasks African govts, others to end violence crimes against women
Next Article housing affordability Real estate operators How to address housing affordability in Nigeria — Expert

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×