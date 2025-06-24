A message of hope for Nigerians

Nigeria is going through one of its toughest moments. From economic hardship to insecurity, from youth unemployment to political instability, it’s easy to feel discouraged. Many are asking when things will get better, when they will see real change, and whether their efforts still matter. But in the face of all this, one truth remains: we must be strong now.

Strength in this context does not mean pretending everything is fine. It means facing reality with courage. It means holding on even when things are uncertain. It is about the young graduate who, despite job rejections, keeps applying. It is the market woman who wakes up before dawn to feed her children. It is the journalist who keeps telling the truth. Resilience is not always loud. Sometimes, it is just showing up, doing the little you can, and refusing to quit.

Nigeria has seen dark times before. We have gone through civil war, military rule, fuel crises and recessions. Yet somehow, we have always found a way to move forward. Our greatest strength has never been our government. It has always been the people, hardworking, hopeful and determined to survive against the odds. That spirit is still alive.

But hope alone is not enough. We need honesty, accountability and leadership that listens. We must hold those in power responsible, but we must also take responsibility in our own corners. Community by community, voice by voice, we can rebuild. It will not happen overnight, but it will happen if we do not give up.

Muhammad Umar Shehu, umarmuhammadshehu2@gmail.com

