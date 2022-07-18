A manifesto on moving Nigeria forward

Opinions
By Kehinde Adeloye
On Tanko’s resignation, Osoba Traffic laws, The blunder in not having state police, economy Massacre consequences of our electoral choices, highways ASUU Okigbo Time to maintain fiscal responsibility, Of lying politicians, What Alhaji Lam Adesina, there’s danger everywhere, monkeypox public FUTA 2023 and the demonisation, Celebrating a community developer , e-naira insurance A vision of blood sweat and tears, Human dignity Of Makinde, Omoluabi Saraki: Harnessing private, Nigerians, aspirants Presidential aspirants Deborah Yakubu presidential aspirants printing industry education Nigeria’s troubled education sector

BLESSED are the nations that have  heroes. Nigeria needs its best  brains  to get us out of this darkness and move forward. I am a Nigerian Canadian who is worried by the direction my birth country is going. I began to consult  on how we could change the direction and start us on the path  toward the next positive step. Nigeria’s  problems are fundamental and for them to change, we have to think outside the box. I therefore embarked on a journey to look andp ersuade one of our best  brains  to contest for president in the 2023 election. Professor Charles Soludo  as president and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as vice president are the one of Nigerian best  brains  that I was sure  would start us on the right path. My journey began on July 5, 2022 at Calgary,  Alberta, Canada to St Paul Minneapolis, Minnesota, US to Paris,  France and ended on July 6 2022 in Lagos,  Nigeria. I stayed two days  in Lagos  and then  took a bus on July 8 to Onitsha and onward  to Akwa Anambra State. I was stuck in traffic in Onitsha for almost  four hours  and I lost my appetite to go forward on my mission. Then two of my co-passengers started a heated argument on who should  be Nigeria’s  next president. They were speaking in Igbo mainly and I don’t understand Igbo, but  I could see the passion in their conversation. Then, I realised that I was not the only one Nigerian desiring  a better  Nigeria. I from Canada and those guys from Onitsha wanted exactly the same thing.

I got to Akwa around 9 p.m., looked for a hotel and got one called La Cruz Suites in Udoka estate. The next day, I chartered a tricycle to the Governors Lodge and approached security  at the gate, saying  that I wanted to talk to Governor Soludo. I  was told I couldn’t without prior appointment and, besides, the governor was supposed to be in his office by that time. I called one of the police officers present aside and explained my mission. He understood me and said: “Governor’s office is the best  place  to reach the Governor.” I chartered a tricycle again  to the governor’s office and was told by the security  at the second gate  that the governor had  left the complex  and I should  come  back on Monday 11th July to book an appointment to see the governor. I decided to try his residence again and I chartered another tricycle back to the Governors Lodge/home. I was told he was not home. By the time I got back to the Governors Lodge, the reason for my visit that I shared with one of the police officers had been discussed with other police officers present. One of them now asked me one important  question: “Are you from Anambra? Is that the reason why you want Charles Soludo  to be president?” I said : “No, I am from Akure, Ondo State.” They were surprised that an Ondo State man wanted an Anambra man to be next Nigeria’s president. They couldn’t see the logic in it. Later, it struck me that in the western world that I came from, if you couldn’t get access to a public figure directly, you  could draw them out via the media.

Below  is  my  manifesto  on  how  to  move  Nigeria  forward: On the electricity/power problem, Nigeria must build power stations in every state. Nigeria’s power problem  has to do with generation. Calgary, a city about the size of Ibadan, has two power generating stations that I know of servicing  it and the nearby towns.  Nigeria’s power generation is like having a generator that can only power a house. Then, you want to use the generator to power 10 houses. We need to build more power generating stations to add to what we have, so that each 36 state will have a generating station attached to it. Do this  and the power problem  will be gone. Build it with states and hand over to private to managers. State and federal representatives sit on the board  and the revenue generated goes back to the state and federal purses. On hospital inadequacy, we should build or upgrade six hospitals in the six geopolitical zones  with modern technology and equipment to international standard. They will handle all medical  needs of Nigerians without them having to travel abroad. Also, hospitals should  have  autonomy in each state. Each  hospital  should  take care  of its staff salary  and allowance locally. This will take away unending strike by all medical  staff in the country at the same time

On security, the solution is in two phases. Phase 1 is state police. It is time for state police. The head of the police in each state should  be an elected officer for a five-year term who can only recontest after five years since  he/she  left office. He/she should  report to a committee set up by the house of assembly. He/she can only be removed from office by a two-third majority vote of the national  assembly. Election to replace him/her should be concluded within six months and the new chief sworn-in immediately. Phase 2 is to allow a Nigerian citizen who has  the means(money) and house(to store  guns  and bullet safety)  to buy a gun to protect  himself/herself and his or her family. Any potential  gun owner should  go through  two days’  training every three years on how to use  and safely store  a gun. The training provider should  be owned and operated by ex-military or ex-police personnel who had  handled guns  in the past.

There  should  be federal  police that will take care  of the FCT and also step in if any state is having a security/policing issue. They will take care of international affairs cases and also the affairs that cross from one state to the other if both states cannot agree on how to solve the issue. The guns  to be sold must be manufactured in the country. This will generate employment and technology transfer. On road maintenance, Nigeria’s road construction and maintenance should  be done  through  direct labour employed by the Ministry of Works. Awarding contracts to contractors who bribe people in government with 20 per cent and never  finish or do a good job is not the best.  With direct labour, the money will go directly through  the Ministry of Works. This  will create jobs and the road will constantly be maintained. This should  apply to state too. On education, each tertiary institution should be granted autonomy to manage itself. Funds should  be allocated to each of them from the federal  budget every year.  Then the school-appointed administrator should  negotiate with all its staff, teaching staff and non-teaching staff how much he is going to pay as wages, allowances and commissions This will curb staff going on strike in all institutions  at once. Unilag staff can go on strike while UI staff are working. The labour union should be localised. Capital projects would still be funded  for each school  by the federal/state governments.

Schools can charge each student school  fees  and the government should  be ready  to pay 50 per cent of the charged price

Primary and secondary school  fee should  be free for all public school.  Aviation-Solution: Nigeria should  approach Ghana to float an airline to be called Nigeria Ghana Airline, with equal shares. It should be managed by an appointed administrator. (See the rest on www.tribuneonlineng.com)Also, international travelers should  be allowed to check  in at the airport a minimum of 10 hours  before  their flight. This will take away passenger queuing for hours  before  check  in. Desk  is usually not open  until four to five hours  to a  flight. This does cause chaos. The cost for these extended hours  can be added to the ticket.

Those of us traveling abroad don’t need to go through  immigration when we are traveling out. That is a waste of time and it is not the job of Nigeria immigration officer to screen who is going out of the country.Immigration officer job is to screen who is coming into the country.  The outbound passenger screening should  be left to the airline staff alone.  If any country wants  to have  excessive pre boarding screening done  for outbound passengers,they should send their own immigration officer to come  and mount the desk at the airport. Nigeria immigration officers  should  concentrate on arriving passengers. Moreso,  multi screening of passengers by different desks  should  stop. It should  be one desk taking care  of arrival all screening issue, if you need a secondary screen,then they can move passenger to the secondary room. Lastly, lottering should  stop and anyone on duty should wearing  uniform. Only person allow to loiter around the immigration officer desk  should  be supervisor and he/she should be on uniform.  Agriculture and food security-Solution: Government should have  farms in all states producing yearly foods and employ Nigerians to work on this farm . They should  have  ranches too to accommodate cattles/cows that move around on the streets. These cow can product  milk for the kids that needed milk for growth. This will take away agitation  caused by open  grassing. Employment- Solution: Any company workforce should  not have  more than  1% of its workforce that are foreigner.  Any job vacancy should  be filled by Nigeria residency. Either citizen or permanent residency. It is the policy of western countries and it should  be the policy here.  This will encourage employment and technology transfer. Fuel subsidy- Solution-The subsidy can remain  until electric vehicles catch  up with internal combustion engine automobiles . Nigeria should  encourage electric vehicle. This will reduce dependence on fuel. Revenue-Solution- Nigeria needs to solidify her taxation  system where  every citizen pays  his/her  taxes. By 2030 when all Europe and America adopt  electric vehicles,revenue generated from oil will be reduced by almost  50%. Nigeria needs to solidify her taxation  system now so that she  can manage herself  later on.

Transportation in urban  city-Solution – The Federal government needs to work with the state government to move Lagos,  Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano to rail transit within the city. Lagos  case is out of hand, last mile is a ridiculous solution rail transit is the only solution. Natural resources-Solution-State that natural  resources are found within its boundary should  be the one given out license for exploration and then  decide who should  explore  the natural resources within their boundary. They should  then  send the approved applicant to the Federal government for final approval. This will encourage mutual understanding and development between exploration companies and the State where  the natural  resources are found. Federal should  only disapprove if the company approved is not of natural  interest. Any company that its application was not approved can apply to the Federal Government. The Federal Government can review its application and if it is merited  ,should  then  in turn talk to the state for reconsideration. States still have  final approval. Federal can only impose the candidate on the state after many reconsideration and still consider that its application has  sound merit. The company that explores in each state should  then   pay royalties  directly to the state, maybe 25 per cent and directly to the federal  government, maybe 75 per cent based on what is best  for the country. This is the manifesto I would have loved Soludo  and El Rufia to implement  if they were running for president and vice president. Why Soludo? He thinks outside of the box. His solution for bank industry recapitalisation is still helping  Nigeria bank till today and tomorrow.  Why El Rufai? His  restoration of the Abuja master plan proves that he thinks outside the box to get things done  in  Nigeria. Why not myself?I believe that the South-East  should  produce next president and I am not ready  to be president,however I will be ready  in four years time How can Soludo  still contest? Perhaps they still can come  in as candidates by way of substitution. They can replace existing candidates who is willing to step  down for the interest of the country.  If not, I will support any existing candidate that can implement  all the reforms  mentioned in the proposed solutions. Best regards.

  • Adeloye writes in from Canada

 

You might also like
Opinions

Nigeria’s politics and the cudgel of religion

Opinions

Social vices and the Nigerian education system: The way forward

Opinions

Digital footprint and personal branding

Opinions

Jandor’s comical take on Lagos floods

Comments

Our Front Page Today

Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More