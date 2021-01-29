A Look at the Best Sporting Events to Bet on in England

Few countries in the world can boast the number of prestigious sporting events that England holds every year. It’s not just the summer months where the eyes of the world fall on England but also the winter ones. Indeed, this small island captures the attention of sporting enthusiasts the world over at any given stage of the year.

So, with the numerous sporting options available throughout the year, what exactly are the best events for bettors to make the most of and which ones typically offer the best odds?

Well, as previously mentioned, it’s not just the summertime showcases that steal the limelight. In fact, the year starts with one of the biggest events on the calendar when the Cheltenham Festival takes place, which typically attracts over a quarter of a million people over the four days. This year’s event will get underway on the 16th of March and the Cheltenham Odds on Betfair Exchange are already offering punters odds despite the event still being two months away. Such is the anticipation of this celebrated sporting occasion.

Al Boum Photo chases a rare hat-trick 🏆🏆❓@WillieMullinsNH‘s dual Gold Cup winner heads the 17 Irish hopes among the 41 entries for the @CheltenhamRaces Festival headliner The nine-year-old is bidding to join the likes of Best Mate and Arkle in winning it for a third time pic.twitter.com/7H1jLwn4kr — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) January 6, 2021



Moving from the icy temperatures of mid-March and onto the thawing conditions of early spring when the FA Cup final is played. The FA Cup is regarded as the oldest domestic football competition in the world and has a place in the hearts of football lovers across the globe. This match is especially exciting given that anything can happen over the course of 90 minutes and so often a plucky underdog finds themselves in the final. Every now and then, that underdog is able to win as Wigan did in 2013 when they beat Manchester City and resulted in a payday to remember for anyone who backed the courageous Latics.



From the spring and onto sweltering July when Wimbledon arrives in SW19. Even if you are not prone to watching tennis as a matter of practice, when Wimbledon starts, all that is very likely to change. This tennis championship brings in those on the periphery of the sport and can turn them into ardent tennis lovers for the two weeks that follow.

The odds before the tournament begins can offer punters a chance for a tidy profit. Perhaps there is no better example of this than the current French Open Champion Rafa Nadal being at 5/1 to win Wimbledon in the summer of 2021.

When the long idyllic summer evenings come to an end and the winter winds begin to blow in the northern hemisphere, punters know that it is once again time for the World Darts Championship.

Fanatical dart fans head to Alexandra Palace in London over December and begin the festive season in fine fettle during this raucous event. The World Darts Championship is similar to Wimbledon in the sense that you don’t have to necessarily enjoy darts to tune in every December to watch this event. The other similarity that they share is that even the favorites are at enticing odds in the darts betting markets.

So there you have it, no matter what the temperature or the month, there will always be a blockbuster sporting event in England that will give you a chance to place a wager.

