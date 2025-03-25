A legacy of service: An appraisal of Oluwatoyin Madein, Nigeria’s first female AGF

Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, Nigeria’s first female Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), retired on Friday, March 7, 2023 marking the culmination of a remarkable career spanning over three decades. Her departure was not just the end of an era, and the beginning of a new chapter, but was a moment to reflect on a life dedicated to public service, marked by innovation, integrity, and steadfast commitment to excellence.

Born on March 7, 1965, in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, Madein’s academic excellence and professional prowess paved the way for her historic appointment as the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Her academic achievements include a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), a master’s degree in Business Administration from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), and a PhD in Management Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA.

Her illustrious career was characterised by her dedication to transparency, accountability, and probity. She has served in various ministries, departments, and agencies, including the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Police Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Works and Housing, and Youth and Sports Development. Her tenure as the Accountant-General of the Federation was marked by innovative reforms and landmark achievements, including the robust implementation and expansion of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), and Capacity Building and Staff Development.

As a highly respected professional, Madein is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK; a member and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); and member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

Madein’s journey to the pinnacle of her profession has been nothing short of remarkable. Her career trajectory, traversing various ministries, departments, and agencies within the Nigerian government, showcases a consistent dedication to her craft and a steady climb fuelled by competence and integrity.

Each post she held served as a stepping stone, building upon her expertise and preparing her for the significant responsibilities that awaited her as the AGF.

Her tenure as AGF has been particularly noteworthy. It is clear that her leadership has left an indelible mark on the nation’s financial landscape. Her commitment to transparency, accountability, and probity has undoubtedly strengthened the integrity of Nigeria’s financial systems.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Madein’s personality shines through as a testament to her character.

Descriptions paint a picture of a humble and unassuming individual, pleasant in demeanour, yet highly cerebral, and exceptionally well-trained, with an intellectual prowess, and a dedication to lifelong learning.

This combination of academic excellence and practical experience is a powerful force, shaping her leadership style and guiding her decisions.

I recall some instances that were handled with very calm disposition by the retired AGF. The first was the outburst that followed her appointment when some faceless people allegedly protested against her appointment. The second was the furore generated by the international workshop held for States’ Finance Commissioners at London, and the third and the most recent being the circumstance surrounding her purported pre-retirement leave in December 2024. These underscored her crisis management skills.

Her commitment to transparency, accountability, and probity is not merely a professional aspiration but a reflection of her personal values. These principles have undoubtedly guided her actions throughout her career, shaping her approach to governance and setting a high standard for those who follow in her footsteps. Her love for her staff, most of whom described her as a friend, teacher, and mentor, is strong.

As Madein joins the league of senior citizens, I celebrate her remarkable achievements, her commitment to excellence, and her inspiring legacy while wishing her a happy 60th birthday.

Beyond her national contributions, Madein, as a proud daughter and an illustrious indigene, has also been a strong supporter of her hometown, Iperu-Remo. Her immense contributions to the development of her ancestry are applauded by the young and old.

She is commended for her enviable integrity and her inspiring legacy of service to Nigeria and her homeland. Her humility and selflessness should be a reference to self-serving people in positions of authority who flagrantly abuse such positions with great aggrandisement. She is such an awesome and quintessential public-office holder, a very humble and unassuming personality, easy-going, soft-spoken, and non-controversial woman.

Despite occupying such an exalted position of AGF, she never allowed that to becloud her reasoning. She is indeed a worthy exemplar, and Iperu Akesanland is very proud of her.

I wish her a happy birthday and a healthy and fulfilling retirement, and I pray that her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and public servants.

Oyekan, an indigene of Iperu, can be reached on 08039675332

