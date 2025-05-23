A lady’s 35 years on crutches and braces

About four decades ago, a bouncing baby girl was born to the family of Pst. Emmanuel & Mrs. Janet Ajayi-Oluwasanmi of the ancient and historic city of Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State. At birth, she was christened Oluwadara, a name which not only has sociological relevance, but also speaks volumes about the depth of the parents’ joy for having the baby and also the way of God in the baby’s life. In the first two formative years, Dara never exhibited any disability. She talked in time. She walked in time. She played freely with other kids in their neighborhood.

But all of a sudden and with bewildering rapidity, Dara became paralyzed not by polio as you might be thinking, but by another condition which Dara herself confidently narrated below. Before I get her to tell her story, let it be said that, since she came to terms with her condition, she has been very committed to the cause of the physically challenged in Nigeria. In spite of her disability, she still holds strongly that God is good to her–Oluwadarasimi. As “Justinah” also, she still on crutches fights for justice.

This past weekend, Dara, my former student, marked her 35 years on crutches and braces. Tagged “The Exceptional35th: The Journey of Faith through Grace”. She is celebrating her milestones and launching the roadmap ahead.

She tells her story:

My Journey Through Disability:

My journey into the world of disability began a few years after I was born. Like every other child, I walked, ran, and jumped around with excitement. But then, a mild fever suddenly turned into a life-changing illness. According to my parents, I became paralyzed from the neck down. I couldn’t see, and I lost all sensation. It was only recently I discovered that the condition I had is called Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis.

After several rounds of physical therapy and medical treatments, I gradually regained control over my body—except for my lower limbs. That was the state I was in when I became fully aware of my disability. So, no—I wasn’t born with it.

At first, I believed it would be temporary, just like the early stages of the illness. But I was wrong. It became a lifelong identity I had to embrace. Thanks to my crutches and braces, I continued my journey.

Despite societal discrimination, stigma, and internal fears, I broke through the challenges. I pushed beyond trauma, embraced the future, and overcame, one bold step at a time.

Life lessons that shaped me

One of the greatest lessons disability has taught me is this: you don’t have to wait for everything to be perfect before taking a bold step. The journey may be hard, but it is always worth it.

A doctor once predicted that I would walk again by the age of 12. But if my parents had waited for that moment before investing in my education or empowering me with life skills, my life might have taken a very different turn. It’s now been over 35 years of living with a disability—and I’m thankful they didn’t wait.

I began school at age six. It wasn’t easy. I often fell and sustained injuries while learning to walk with crutches and braces. But today, I look back with pride and gratitude—for every decision, every stumble, and every small victory.

Another vital lesson is that denial does not erase the reality of disability. What truly matters is discovering and maximizing your potential in spite of it.

As a teenager, I wrestled with self-acceptance. I hated the word “disability.” During my secondary school years, I never took a picture without hiding my crutches. I struggled to face the reality—but somewhere along the journey, I came to terms with it.

Initially, I thought accepting my disability was a sign of weakness or pessimism. I had no idea it would become my greatest strength—my most powerful platform. I discovered that there is purpose in my disability.

The mind is the birthplace of dreams. Hands and legs are simply tools to bring them to life. If the mind remains strong and focused, support will come from many directions. That has been my experience. I learned to open the eyes of my mind—to see beauty, purpose, and potential in what others might call a limitation. And now, I am influencing the world from that place of awareness and strength.

The power of support and love

Everyone needs a support system—whether young or old, healthy or sick, with or without disabilities.

The love and belief of my parents, family, and friends gave me the courage to defy the odds. Knowing that someone believes in you, even in your weakest moment, is one of life’s greatest blessings. Their support inspired me to become a source of strength and encouragement to others. It strengthened my resolve and fueled my determination to succeed.

Reflections: Rising with Purpose

God never makes mistakes. He is intentional about every single one of His creations—including me. It was in the process of finding healing that I found God and discovered His purpose for my disability and life as a whole.

When you make up your mind to rise above your limitations and challenges, nature and the universe begin to align, opening doors you never imagined.

I’ve learned that we all carry the grace to redefine our lives—to shape our stories, not around our struggles, but around our purpose.

This is my story. This is my song. And I will keep rising, with grace.

Dr Adebisi teaches at Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji.

READ ALSO: I married him despite his being a cripple but he abandoned me when I fell ill —Wife