A grand celebration of culture and faith

The ancient town of Imeko in Ogun State is set to witness a spectacular celebration of faith, culture, and leadership as Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka—fondly known as GNI—is turbaned as the new Seriki Adinni of Yewaland on Saturday, June 14th. The much-anticipated event promises glitz, glamour, and deep cultural resonance, drawing dignitaries from across Nigeria’s political, religious, and traditional spectrum. It is a moment of pride not only for Yewaland but for all of Ogun State. Known for his exceptional philanthropy, love for community development, and decades of political service, GNI is widely respected across party lines. As a three-time gubernatorial candidate and the current representative for Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, his influence has long extended beyond his constituency.

Now, with this prestigious Islamic title, his role takes on even greater spiritual and moral significance. The Seriki Adinni title, one of the highest Islamic honours in the region, recognizes individuals of exceptional character, unwavering faith, and a life of service. GNI’s turbaning is being hailed as a convergence of tradition, politics, and spiritual responsibility—a rare blend that positions him as both a political icon and a moral compass in the community. Imeko is already buzzing with preparations for what many have dubbed the biggest socio-cultural event of the year in Ogun State. Accommodation facilities are fully booked, and business activities are booming in anticipation of the influx of guests from across the country. In a time when Nigeria yearns for unity and authentic leadership, GNI’s recognition as Seriki Adinni shines as a ray of hope—celebrating a man who has consistently shown what it means to lead with heart, humility, and honour.

Ogun State, get ready. On June 14th, all eyes will be on Imeko—for a celebration fit for a man who truly deserves to be honoured.

•Salako is Publisher, Triangle News Media

