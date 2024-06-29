The head of the board of O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, holds a collection of laurels large enough to sink a ship!

She recently added to this collection when she was given the prestigious title o

The title, which means ‘healer of the people’ was bestowed on her by His Imperial Majesty, Sir Kelvin Anugwo, who mentioned her tremendous contributions to the development of the Ekpeye Kingdom.

The ceremony, which was well-attended by friends and associates of Lulu-Briggs was marked with different cultural displays and traditional rites, with a land presented to the new chief which she promised to develop into a recreational centre for the aged and shelter for women.

Dr Sienye Lulu-Briggs has been using her wealth of experience in the health sector to facilitate countless medical outreach and surgeries for the people of Ekpeye under the umbrella of O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation in honour of her late billionaire husband, Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs.

