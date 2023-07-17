In an exclusive interview with Mr. Fayemiro Olabode, the CEO of Buzz Media Africa, and Dad Anthony Homes and Properties, we had the opportunity to delve into his entrepreneurial journey, significant milestones, and vision for the future. While his companies, Buzz Media Africa and Dad Anthony Homes and Properties, have already achieved remarkable success, Mr. Olabode has set his sights on additional projects shaping up to be equally impactful.

Buzz Media Africa, a media company Mr. Olabode founded in 2013, has experienced a decade of authenticity, growth, and accomplishment. Although Buzz Media Africa had its maiden edition in 2011, the company got registered as a legal entity in 2013, so we say it’s a Decade. During this time, one of the most satisfying aspects for Mr. Olabode has been his commitment to giving back to society. Beyond providing valuable services, Buzz Media Africa has been instrumental in encouraging and recognizing talent and excellence among the youth. The Buzz eyeCON awards, centered around university students, serve as a platform for nurturing and celebrating young individuals who hold the key to our future. Mr. Olabode believes that supporting and promoting excellence among the youth is crucial for the continual progress of society and humanity at large.

The experiences and lessons gained from his journey with Buzz Media Africa have profoundly impacted Mr. Olabode’s entrepreneurial mindset. He expresses immense gratitude for the learning curve provided by Buzz, which has molded him into the successful entrepreneur he is today. Mr. Olabode has acquired valuable knowledge and honed his business acumen with each high and low. The fundamentals he learned during his tenure with Buzz Media Africa have guided him in launching and establishing Dad Anthony Homes and Properties. Armed with this experience, he now possesses a greater understanding of business decisions and strategies, enabling him to make even more informed choices.

When asked about his inspiration for venturing into the real estate industry, Mr. Olabode emphasizes that his entrepreneurial drive is his nature. He finds joy in running ventures, regardless of the industry. Whether it be media, real estate, or any other sector, each avenue allows him to express his passion for running businesses and building things from scratch. The decision to venture into real estate was prompted by the unique circumstances of 2020, including the lockdown period that halted ongoing projects (tours) of Buzz. Recognizing the potential in the real estate market, Mr. Olabode saw it as another journey to embark upon, aligned with his goal of contributing to society’s betterment through value creation. For him, running different ventures is not a divergence but a means to provide value and contribute to society in various industries.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Olabode acknowledges that entrepreneurship comes with its fair share of challenges. Entrepreneurs’ most significant hurdles are funding, executing processes, and managing people. However, his determination and resourcefulness have helped him overcome these challenges. Mr. Olabode’s resilience, coupled with the support of his excellent team and robust structure, has been instrumental in navigating these obstacles.

While Buzz Media Africa celebrates a decade of operation and Dad Anthony Homes and Properties mark their first year, Mr. Olabode firmly believes in adopting a marathon mindset rather than expecting instant success. Starting and sustaining successful ventures require patience, resilience, and a long-term perspective.

In addition to Buzz Media Africa and Dad Anthony Homes and Properties, Mr. Olabode is actively involved in other ventures. He shares that he is currently setting up two new projects: an FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) company called Mama Hannah’s and a tech company known as Realestvest LLC. These ventures exemplify Mr. Olabode’s commitment to providing solutions, affordability, accessibility, and quality in various industries. Each new endeavor presents an opportunity to add value, create job opportunities, and positively impact people’s lives.

Looking ahead, Mr. Olabode envisions Buzz Media Africa taking center stage in the media landscape across Africa. With its content, projects, distribution, and expansion, Buzz aims to provide valuable information and contribute significantly to society. Simultaneously, Dad Anthony Homes and Properties aim to become a prominent force in the real estate industry, providing affordable and high-quality housing options. Both companies remain dedicated to offering value and solutions to the public, contributing their quota to humanity.

In the words of Mr. Fayemiro Olabode himself, “For whatever industry I might have chosen to venture into, one thing that is a common goal is adding value to society, doing our bit towards betterment, and contributing our quota to humanity.”

Balancing the demands of running multiple companies simultaneously is no easy task, but Mr. Olabode understands the importance of assembling great teams and establishing solid structures. Surrounding himself with individuals who share the vision and mission of each company ensures effective management and success.

In conclusion, Mr. Fayemiro Olabode’s entrepreneurial journey has been defined by passion, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to adding value to society. As he enters a new decade of entrepreneurship, Mr. Olabode’s visionary mindset extends beyond Buzz Media Africa and Dad Anthony Homes and Properties. With new ventures on the horizon, including Mama Hannah’s and Realestvest LLC, he continues to create opportunities, provide solutions, and make a lasting impact in various industries. The future is bright for Mr. Olabode and his ventures as they embark on this exciting journey of growth and innovation.