‘A daughter needs a father who provides, connects with her’

At the recently held Father and Daughter Hangout 2026 organised by The Fathered Girls Foundation for 20 families, with the theme: ‘The father and his daughter’s identity’ and tagline: ‘Involved fathers. Confident daughters’, fathers were encouraged to build lasting relationships that connect them more with their daughters in ways that go beyond the usual expressions of fatherhood.

Counsellor, author, and founder of The Fathered Girls Foundation, Esther Uchechukwu Muolokwu, stated that her organisation is committed to helping girls and women heal from the emotional impact of father absence and grow confidently in their God-given identity, while also advocating for intentional and involved fatherhood.

“We live in a society where fatherhood is often measured by provision, protection, and discipline. But a daughter needs more than a father who provides for her. She needs a father who connects with her.”

Muolokwu said that fathers may not get everything right in raising daughters. However, she stressed that today’s girl-child needs a father who listens to her, sees her, encourages her, celebrates her, and creates an environment where she feels safe enough to express herself.

“She needs a father who does not only prepare her for the world but also helps her develop the confidence to navigate it,” she added.

Muolokwu further said that girls’ identities should not be defined by their mistakes or society’s expectations.

“Dear daughters, I want you to know that you are valuable. God uniquely created you, and you deserve to grow up with a healthy understanding of who you are,” she said.

The co-founder of Start Your Marriage Right, Mr Nwobi Chinedum, spoke on: ‘A father’s responsibility in raising daughters of value, dignity, and strong identity.

Chinedum emphasised that no girl is less valuable because she is a girl, adding that the worth and dignity of a daughter must never be determined by her mistakes or societal expectations.

“As fathers, we must settle this truth in our hearts: our daughters are precious, and they must always know that they have a place in our lives,” he said.

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Chinedum elaborated on eight practical lessons that can strengthen meaningful and lasting relationships between father and daughter.

Some of them are: “Your daughter’s worth must never be negotiable. Invest in your daughter’s future. Do not raise your daughter as somebody else’s property. Practice the values you want your daughter to carry into the world.”

Chinedum concluded by telling fathers that their daughters are part of their legacy, that their daughters are individuals with dignity, identity, intelligence, and enormous potential.

“Invest in her. Believe in her. Make room for her greatness,” he admonished fathers.

Lady OMA Maximilian Chukwuenye spoke on ‘Upholding your identity and worth as Abba’s daughter’. She urged daughters to know who they are, to understand their worth, and to live intentionally.

Chukwuenye also urged girls to embrace their responsibilities, to be the salt and the light of their homes and society, to stop comparing themselves with anyone and start becoming all they can be, and to uphold their worth and to protect their values.

To girls, she said, “Your worth is not negotiable. Walk in confidence, and live intentionally.”

At the event, the book, ‘What Daughters Need from Their Fathers’, by the founder of the foundation, Esther Uchechukwu Muolokwu, was launched. The book is a practical invitation to fathers to look beyond provision and intentionally build meaningful, lasting relationships with their daughters.

“This book is not about perfect fathers. It is about intentional fathers — fathers who are willing to listen, learn, connect, repair where necessary, and leave a healthy emotional legacy in the hearts of their daughters,” she said.

Muolokwu, who has written other children’s and adolescents’ books, added that through the honest voices of daughters, practical insights, and everyday fatherhood experiences, the book explores 50 needs that cut across the emotional, relational, and developmental needs of daughters at different stages of life.